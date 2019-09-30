New tri-services special operations division ends exercise in Gujarat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special forces of the tri-services under the newly raised special operations division of the armed forces, has concluded its first week-long exercise in Gujarat.

The division, raised specifically to launch crippling blows on the enemy, including lethal surgical strikes and cross border operations, comprise commandos from the special forces of the Army, Marine Commando unit of the Navy and Garud unit of the Air Force, Army sources said.

Such a special division had been mooted by the Naresh Chandra Committee on Defence management in 2012 and was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in September last year.