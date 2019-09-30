Home Nation

Supreme Court verdict on Centre's review plea on SC/ST Act on October 1

A two-judge bench had in 2018, passed slew of directions, including that a public servant could be arrested in cases lodged under the SC/ST Act 'only after prior approval by the competent authority.'

Published: 30th September 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on a review petition filed by the Centre against its judgement diluting various stringent provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A three-judge Bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will pass the judgement after centre asked the top court to rethink its verdict.

The court reserved its order on the review petition on September 18.

A two-judge bench had earlier this month referred the review plea to a three-judge bench for hearing the case.

The Centre had filed the review petition asking it to rethink its verdict after a backlash from the SC/ST community against the decision, which resulted in widespread protests across the country.

A two-judge bench had on March 20, 2018, passed a slew of directions, including that a public servant could be arrested in cases lodged under the SC/ST Act "only after prior approval by the competent authority".

The apex court had held that there will be no automatic arrest on a complaint filed under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. It also introduced the anticipatory bail provision and a preliminary probe by the police before the arrest of the accused.

The Centre had filed the petition in the court and later made amendments in the Act to overcome the top court's order. The implementation of the amendment in the law was not stayed by the court.

The court is seized of a bunch of other petitions opposing amendments to the Act passed by the Parliament that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs. The pleas alleged that Parliament had "arbitrarily" amended the law.

The amendments provide that no preliminary inquiry would be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC verdict on SCST SC verdict on ST SC ST prevention of atrocities act
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp