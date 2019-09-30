Home Nation

Terrorists killed in Ramban encounter were trying to escape crackdown: J&K police

A top Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander', Osama, and his two associates, Zahid and Farooq, were gunned down in the gunfight.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans during an encounter with the terrorists at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday Sept. 28 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Army jawans during an encounter with the terrorists at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday Sept. 28 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The three terrorists who were killed in Saturday's encounter with security forces in Ramban were trying to escape from Kishtwar due to a crackdown launched by police and CAPF in the district, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said.

A top Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander', Osama, and his two associates, Zahid and Farooq, were gunned down in the gunfight.

An Army soldier was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The terrorists were killed when they tried to escape from a house where they had sought refuge while being chased by security forces following a brief exchange of fire in Batote area along Jammu-Kishtwar national highway.

"A massive crackdown was launched a few days back in Kishtwar after which 41 persons with suspicious activities were picked up. More than a dozen of them turned out to be involved in helping terrorists by harbouring (them) and being associates," Singh said on Sunday.

"It was because of this pressure maintained by the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) that the terrorists tried to escape towards Kashmir and as a result of this pressure they were neutralised yesterday," he said while inspecting the encounter scene in Batote.

According to officials, Osama was the brain behind several sensational incidents, including the killings of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar on November 1, 2018, and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer on April 9.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said Singh first visited the house in Batote where the terrorists had taken refuge.

He interacted with the family living in the house, including the elderly house owner, Vijay Kumar, who was "trapped" inside during the encounter.

Kumar's family had managed to come out.

Singh extended financial help to the family, the spokesperson said.

The director-general of police (DGP) also visited Udhampur and felicitated the joint party of police and security forces that conducted Saturday's operation, he said.

Singh, who was accompanied by Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan and other senior officers, also took stock of the situation, he added.

Later, the spokesperson said, the DGP visited the Military Hospital, Udhampur, to enquire about the condition of police and security personnel who were injured in the gunfight.

Seven personnel, including Special Police Officer Imtiyaz Hussain, were injured in the encounter.

The condition of the SPO is "critical", the spokesperson said.

Singh also met Sub-Inspector Amardeep Thakur who was injured in an encounter in Baramulla last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramban encounter Hizbul Mujahideen
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp