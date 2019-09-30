There is ample employment opportunities for youth: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday asked educated youth not to get disappointed over jobs after completion of studies as there was no dearth of employment opportunities for them in different sectors.

Das said that job opportunities were there in the sectors of agriculture, tourism, industry, information technology and even in the government departments. "But to benefit from the (employment) opportunities, we should bring in quality education and we have to create such a situation that after completing education employers will come to your universities (to give you jobs)," Das said in his address to the students at the 33rd Convocation of Ranchi University here.

He cited an example as to how he became chief minister after completing graduation and LLB from the Ranchi University and then worked as a mazdoor (worker) in Tata Steel company, saying his struggle during his formative years was the message to the youth, who become disappointed after completing education.

He said there was a need for modern education "but it does not mean that it should be westernized". "Education is at the topmost for nation-building and we need good teachers, which is in our priority (list). If there is a mission in the minds of the youth and have the desire to do something in life, paths will open up," Das said.