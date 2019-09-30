Home Nation

Three family members killed in wall collapse in Jharkhand's Amjhar

All three of them were sleeping when one of the rain-soaked walls of their mud house collapsed on Sunday night.

Published: 30th September 2019

By PTI

DUMKA (JHARKHAND): Three members of a family died in Amjhar village of Jharkhand's Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rain in the region, according to officials.

All three of them were sleeping when one of the rain-soaked walls of their mud house collapsed on Sunday night, killing them on the spot, Dumka sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rakesh Kumar said. The deceased have been identified as Lakhu Marandi, his wife Lukhi and mother Amdar Murmu.

Kumar said the Dumka administration has given 50 kg rice and Rs 20,000 in cash to their family members and have assured more relief from the Disaster Management Department. "Three other houses in the area have also been damaged by the incessant rain," he said.

The administration is providing food grain, blankets, tarpaulin and other relief materials to those affected by the downpour, the SDO added.

