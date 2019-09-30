Home Nation

Two SpiceJet pilots suspended over air pressurisation failure in flight

Captain Sunil Mehta had forgotten to put the bleed switch on during cockpit preparation, departure briefing and after takeoff checklist which resulted in pressurisation failure during climb.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licenses of two SpiceJet pilots for four months each over the June 13 flight from Hyderabad to Jaipur, which suffered cabin pressurisation failure.

The incident occurred on a B737-800 operated as flight SG 341.

The civil aviation watchdog said that one of the pilots -- Captain Sunil Mehta had forgotten to put the bleed switch on during cockpit preparation, departure briefing and after takeoff checklist which resulted in pressurisation failure during climb.

The second pilot, Captain Vikram Singh had called out bleeds 'on' during after takeoff checklist. "However, bleeds were still in off position which resulted into pressurisation failure during climb," the DGCA said in its suspension letter, adding that the action jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and its occupants.

"In exercise of the powers delegated under Clause (a) of the Sub-Rule (3) of Rule 19 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937...the undersigned hereby suspend the license of Captain Sunil Mehta and Captain Vikram Singh for a period of four months from the date of the incident," the civil aviation watchdog said.

Earlier on September 23, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the pilots giving them a time period of 15 days to explain why action should not be taken against them.

