Home Nation

Ujjain Kumbh 2016 in Madhya Pradesh hit by financial scam charges

Offence Wing (EOW) has lodged two FIRs into alleged financial irregularities by different departments in the month-long fair.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: More than three years since the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government had
organised one of the biggest religious congregations in the country – Simhastha-2016 (Kumbh Mela) in Ujjain – the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has lodged two FIRs into alleged financial irregularities by different departments in the month-long fair.

Apart from the two FIRs (regular cases) the EOW also filed two preliminary enquiries (PEs). The first of two regular cases has been lodged by the EOW in connection with the mysterious disappearance of around 1,664 LED lights worth Rs 3.60 crore.

A primary investigation which resulted in the lodging of the regular case revealed that the LED lights slated to be installed at the fair did not disappear, instead, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) had taken a lesser supply of LED lights from the supplier.

Following this startling revelation, a case was lodged against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials concerned.

The officials of the supplier company are also being quizzed. The second FIR pertained to the electricity fittings, assembly of 500 toilets and ten changing rooms, as irregularity of payments were found again.

The two preliminary enquiries (PEs) also registered by the EOW, focus on the inflation in the cost of laying water supply pipelines.

The amount to install the pipelines skyrocketed from an initial Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore.  The decision to increase the number of muster-roll workers, which, consequently saw the government lose Rs 75 lakh, is also being looked into.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ujjain Kumbh 2016 Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Simhastha-2016 Kumbh Mela
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp