If you are a regular user of Google Translate, an application that translates 103 languages, you would have noticed that the service has shown a stark improvement lately. How did this come about?

Artificial Intelligence

In September, Google announced that Translate was going to work on a new algorithm- -Google Neural Machine Translation system. Simply put, Translate was to be converted into an Artificial Intelligence based system. In November, it was became an AI based app, wrote Gideon Lewis-Kraus in The New York Times.

The rollout included translations between English and Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Turkish. Other languages were to come, with the aim of eight per month, by the end of 2017, he added. The new model, takes in entire sentences instead of ingesting each word

Then and now

The signs of improvement became very clear when Jun Rekimoto, a human-computer interaction professor wrote about it. He took a passage from Ernest Hemingway’s The Snows of Kilimanjaro and used both the present and past Translate versions on it. He was stunned

Google Brain

The brain behind this new technique was Google Brain, a division which works on AI, founded five years ago. Google plans to revamp services with AI and machine learning will reinvent computing itself, Gideon says

Hemingway’s

No one has explained what the leopard was seeking at that altitude

AI-powered

No one has ever explained what leopard wanted at that altitude

Old version

Whether the leopard had what the demand at that altitude, there is no that nobody explained