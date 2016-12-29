Home Opinions

Closer to humans

If you are a regular user of Google Translate, an application that translates 103 languages, you would have noticed that the service has shown a stark improvement lately. How did this come about?

Published: 29th December 2016 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2016 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

If you are a regular user of Google Translate, an application that translates 103 languages, you would have noticed that the service has shown a stark improvement lately. How did this come about?

Artificial Intelligence

In September, Google announced that Translate was going to work on a new algorithm- -Google Neural Machine Translation system. Simply put, Translate was to be converted into an Artificial Intelligence based system. In November, it was became an AI based app, wrote Gideon Lewis-Kraus in The New York Times.

The rollout included translations between English and Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Turkish. Other languages were to come, with the aim of eight per month, by the end of 2017, he added. The new model, takes in entire sentences instead of ingesting each word

Then and now

The signs of improvement became very clear when Jun Rekimoto, a human-computer interaction professor wrote about it. He took a passage from Ernest Hemingway’s The Snows of Kilimanjaro and used both the present and past Translate versions on it. He was stunned

Google Brain
The brain behind this new technique was Google Brain, a division which works on AI, founded five years ago. Google plans to revamp services with AI and machine learning will reinvent computing itself, Gideon says

Hemingway’s

No one has explained what the leopard was seeking at that altitude

AI-powered

No one has ever explained what leopard wanted at that altitude

Old version

Whether the leopard had what the demand at that altitude, there is no that nobody explained

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp