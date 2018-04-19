CHENNAI : Certain foods, when included in your diet every day, canhelp in holistic development and prevent infections and diseases. Include the following items in your daily food plan to reap their benefits at the earliest.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium husk is effective as co-therapy to improve glycemic control in patients being treated for type-2 Diabetes Mellitus. Supplementing psyllium husk between meals decreases hunger. The gel produced during the digestion of psyllium husk facilitates propulsion of colon content and produces bulkier stools. It reduces serum total and LDL cholesterol. Add 1 tsp of psyllium husk to 200 ml of water and consume first thing in the morning.



Barley

Beta-glucan present in barley helps lower blood cholesterol and glycemic index of foods. It plays a crucial role in weight loss as it increases satiety. It reduces serum concentrations of LDL and total cholesterol. It has been specifically shown to lower visceral fat, BMI and waist circumference. Its high soluble fiber content improves post-prandial metabolic responses with reduced glycemic responses. Use barley water as a filler between meals.



Cinnamon

Including cinnamon in your diet lowers post-prandial glucose, due to its delayed gastric emptying rate. It reduces risk factors associated with diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Add a pinch of cinnamon to 1L water and consume throughout the day.



Turmeric

Curcurmin present in turmeric prevents atherosclerosis by reducing formation of blood clumps. It inhibits growth of H pylori bacteria which causes gastric ulcers. It stimulates bile production and increases the body’s ability to digest fats, improving digestion and eliminates toxins from the liver. Make turmeric root into a paste and consume in the morning.



Neem Leaves

Neem is known to have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It is widely used to alleviate symptoms of chicken pox and small pox. Neem stem can be used to improve dental health. Add 8-10 neem leaves to your breakfast everyday.



Tulsi

Tulsi has various herbal and medicinal properties. The tender leaves of tulsi boiled with tea work against malaria and dengue. It relieves cold and flu symptoms. Its significant natural anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal activities treat serious systemic diseases and localized infections. Its is also anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic and anti-oxidant.