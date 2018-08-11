‘A portion of detox drink flushes out all impurities’

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Detoxification means removing toxins from the body. The human body has many natural ways of detoxification. It can be done through liver, sweat, urine, and feces. But rapid urbanisation and exposure to pollutants, heavy metals, preservatives and pesticides have taken the average toxin consumption of human beings to a higher amount. These toxins get stored in tissues and cells of our bodies and causes ill effects to our body. In serious cases, these toxins can also lead to cancerous consequences. By detoxing your body you help the vital organs cleanse themselves, and enable liver to function appropriately.

Health benefits aids in weight loss: One of the best aspects of detox drinks is that it helps you lose weight naturally. Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism. Additionally, detox drinks like lemon juice and apple cider vingar consists of pectin fiber that keeps you satiated, thereby helping in weight loss. Improves digestion: Detox drinks provide your digestive system with healthy nutrients and serve as a great laxative agent to ease your digestive functioning. Ingredients like mint and lemon have high anti- oxidant power which is the best remedy for soothing an upset stomach.

IMPROVES LIVER FUNCTION: At a time where many of our lifestyle habits may be working against our liver (including alcohol, nicotine, caffeinated and carbonated beverages and fatty foods), it becomes more than essential to give your liver a regular dose of detox to ensure its proper functioning. Detox drinks filter out toxins from the food we consume and also help provide digestive juices that disintegrate them from the healthy nutrients. Add a few slices of fresh and juicy cucumbers to your drinking water and sip through the day. They are rich diuretics; they stimulate urination which helps purge the bodily toxins and avoids excess water retention.

REDUCES INFLAMMATION: With the intake of these light detox drinks, one can reduce the free radicals in the body that may cause inflammation, which may even lead to chronic diseases. Ginger, that is usually consumed with tea, has been proven to be very effective against inflammation. Watermelon also fights inflammation and free radical damage while providing abundant vitamins like — vitamin A and vitamin B. Both these vitamins help against skin-ageing.

IMPROVES SKIN: In addition to reducing inflammation and cleansing your body off the toxin overload, detox drinks minimies the signs of ageing. Environmental pollutants and chemical deposits on your skin lead to wrinkles and dryness of the skin. Detox drinks that are vitamin C rich and fruits purify your skin cells and gives you rejuvenated and glowing skin. Detox drinks gain popular recognition in the recent world because of preventing toxic overload and also has a several health benefits. Toxic intake which is not excreted properly may cause several issues like bloating, gas, headaches, constipation, fatigues, nausea, skin problems, bad breathe and might even bring your energy level down. So, regular intake of detox drink can help you overcome from these problems and ensure good health.