Home Opinions

Karna’s earrings and armour

“As long as you have the beautiful earrings, Arjuna cannot vanquish you in battle, even if Indra himself becomes his arrows.”

Published: 13th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

“As long as you have the beautiful earrings, Arjuna cannot vanquish you in battle, even if Indra himself becomes his arrows.” Karna’s earrings and armour, embellishments that he is born with, make him invincible. His friendship with Duryodhana—founded on the Kaurava prince’s disregard for caste and his subsequent grant of the country of Anga to Karna—ensures that in the eventual war, he will fight from the side of the Kauravas. This pits him in direct conflict with Arjuna, a warrior of matching abilities.

Given Karna’s invincibility, any battle between him and Arjuna is likely to result in the latter’s defeat. Indra, the king of gods and Arjuna’s father, cannot let that happen. He plans to approach Karna in a brahman’s disguise and ask him for his earrings and armour. Karna’s reputation as a generous donator is something that is well-established, and Indra is convinced that in order to protect that reputation, Karna will make the donation even if it is against his interests. But Karna, we must remember, is also the son of a god (although he doesn’t know it yet).

Karna’s father Surya (the sun god) gets to know of Indra’s plan, and approaches Karna as a brahman named Vibhavasu, to warn him of Indra’s impending visit. But Vibhavasu’s words have the opposite effect on Karna. Instead of alerting him to his self-interest and making him think of tactics to avert Indra’s request, Karna’s head is filled with ideas of fame and glory. “I desire for fame in this world. The famous one attains heaven,” Karna says, convinced that his grant of his boons to Indra will become the ultimate testament to his donating spirit.

Vibhavasu then advises Karna to make the donation a conditional one, to ask Indra ‘for an invincible spear that will destroy all [his] enemies.’ When Indra eventually comes, Karna indeed asks for an ‘invincible shakti that kills large numbers of enemies on the field of battle’. Indra grants the shakti to Karna on a single-use basis, which is to say that Karna is allowed to use it to decimate any one army completely, after which the shakti is to return to Indra’s hand. Karna specifies that if it comes to single use, he would like it to be used on a single person (Arjuna) only. Hearing that, Indra informs

Karna that Arjuna’s welfare is guarded by none other than Lord Vishnu, though this information does not really daunt Karna from his designs. Eventually, they agree that Karna can use the shakti whenever he is faced with supreme danger.

After the agreement on the shakti is arrived at, Karna begins to cut the armour and earrings off his body, a process which—he is convinced by Indra—shall leave no lasting scar. Nevertheless, as he cuts himself, celestial drums begin to beat and cosmic creatures roar. This lament is the epic’s way of telling us that a great deception, one which will inevitably lead to tragedy, has taken place.

Tanuj Solanki

Twitter@tanujsolanki

The writer is reading the unabridged Mahabharata

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless