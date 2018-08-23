Metros vs non-metros

Rajeev Tamhankar By

As of today, it seems more than 70% start-ups of India are based in metros. But do you really need a metro or can you work on a start-up idea from a non-metro too? And what are the pros and cons?

Pros of metros for start-ups

Convenience for meetings: Founders and their teams can easily travel for meetings at clients offices or other companies because most companies are themselves having their head-offices at metros.

Flourishing start-up ecosystem: Start-up rides are lonely and thus it becomes important that you have an ecosystem to keep connections with which helps you grow. You can find start-up expos, network sessions, investor events etc easily happening at metros as compared to non-metros.

Easier to find skilled human resources: Most skilled people are working at corporate offices in metros and thus if you need workforce for high-skilled tasks, you will easily find them in metros. They will be organizing regular meet-ups and events and you can easily connect with them over a cup of coffee.

Cons of metros for start-ups:

Infrastructure cost: Guess how much a decent flat in a bad location at Bengaluru or New Delhi costs? 15K for 1 BHK and 30K for 2 BHK! Oh and don’t even ask me about the costs in Mumbai! It would be too heavy for our pockets to hear! Compare this with the rent at a prime location in Tier 2 towns! When I worked out of my Jabalpur office in one of the best and most developed areas of the city, the rates there were Rs 5,000 for 1 BHK and Rs 10,000 for 2 BHK. That’s a whooping Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 savings right there.

General survival costs: I have seen entrepreneurs bleeding and start-ups shutting just because they did not have enough capital to work in Tier 1 towns which for obvious reasons are thrice more expensive than Tier 2 towns, if not more.

In metros almost everyday you are dependent on cabs, on expensive food and even occasional pubs and dinners can burn a hole in your pockets. And did you wonder what’s the cost of food in these cities? A simple breakfast at Bengaluru would cost you a minimum of Rs 50 (and I mean just one dosa and chai at a some “Sagar”). Compare that to a Rs 10 poha/samosa full plate and Rs 5 chai at Jabalpur. A fulfilling lunch/dinner is at least Rs 100-Rs 150 in Bengaluru at a decent, hygienic place. The same you will get in about Rs 50 in similar Tier 2 towns restaurants. Now multiply that with 30 days and thank me later for this comparison. Decide for yourself what works for you! We will delve deeper on this subject next Thursday.

If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

The writer is the founder of TBS Planet Comics. He is ex-Flipkart, Xiaomi employee, and IIT-R Silver medalist.

Rajeev Tamhankar

@rajeevtamhankar