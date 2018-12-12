Home Opinions

Code-switching and covering 

It is not code-switching or covering we concluded for obvious reasons of privilege, but we agreed that having to watch over our shoulders as women and as activists is exhausting.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : An activist friend and I were talking about code-switching and covering of identities and wondered if the ways in which we self-censor and police ourselves on a daily basis — saying, wearing and being what is acceptable, and not challenging these notions simply because there is no bandwidth — even if we come from places of privilege, are in fact those.

It is not code-switching or covering we concluded for obvious reasons of privilege, but we agreed that having to watch over our shoulders as women and as activists is exhausting. And though we mourn nothing for the ways in which our spoken Tamil has improved so much so our dialects shock our grandmothers, it is walking on eggshells when we have to drink up the fourth glass of tea in an hour, when we are relegated to ‘organising women’, when men address only our male colleagues, when choosing the long-sleeved kurta on a sleeveless kind of day, when unconsciously desexualise ourselves, and all this, while realising, as Shehla Rashida once said, a lot the houses that invite us in and insist we eat there and are curious to know more will never want or ‘allow’ their daughters to become like us. 

While the micro-aggressions that arise from the need to be taken seriously weigh down activists, not challenging the communities we work with or the very idea of ‘communities’, not calling out our colleagues and comrades to protect for a larger cause has its effects. And this was seen most recently when headlines screamed ‘Sex scandal hits Anti-Sterlite movement’. 

A video of a senior activist who has given decades of her life to the people’s movement in ‘compromising positions’ with a peer was being circulated. That a video such as this would be ‘leaked’ at the height of a corporate accountability campaign and pro-factory people would go to all lengths to discredit the campaign is not surprising. 

What is disappointing though, is that all it takes is the talk of sex between two adults to malign a woman’s lifelong fight for justice and that amidst this is no anger that their privacy has been infringed upon. 
Thereon I blame myself, and each of us activists (because the onus of this is on us too) for not challenging the norms by which we are expected to work, and really, for not taking time out for self-care.

And even as the anger simmers, and the court case lingers on, with activists seeming to have as weapons only facts and figures, evidence and law, our weekends and hearts were warmed as  activist and anti-caste crusader Gowsalya remarried. It gives me hope that we women will fight on, no matter what the world demands of us. In Gowsalya, whom I first met only a few months after Shankar had been murdered, I saw a fighter. Now as she marries Shakthi, I see the fight get bigger, but her, and with her, all of us, get stronger. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp