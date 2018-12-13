Eating Healthy: Kids’ Version

Divya Purushoham By

CHENNAI : Only if every child in the world eats food without an objection then every parent’s job would be easier.” Every parent has wished for this at one point of time or another. In reality, some children just don’t eat, while there are some who adore junk food, some will be picky eaters, some eat only fried foods. So there are many ways to make your child eat properly. It is all in the parent’s hand. Here are five ways to make your children healthy.

lead the way

Parent’s eating behaviour influences children the most. If the habit of eating healthy and balanced is practiced regularly at home, children will stick to it. They won’t ask for a special meal unless it’s presented as an option to them. You are the role model for them - if you eat healthy and practice clean eating then your child will follow your way of eating.

involve them

Kids like it when they are allowed to be a part of something. They are enthusiastic and would love to contribute their ideas. Take them along for grocery shopping. Let them pick a vegetable or two of their choice. Dressing the cooked meal or laying the table gives them pride. They will be more than happy to eat a dish their tiny hands have worked on.

serve as they like

Often, the healthiest foods tend to be the grimmest looking, which acts as an immediate put off for children. They also tend to develop aversions towards those particular foods. They like bright and diverse colours on their plate. Plate the food such that it looks attractive.

introduce new dishes

Kids get bored very soon with what they eat. They love to have an option. Present them with something new every week. They can take their own time to decide what they like. Also, junk food that they have previously gotten addicted to can be gradually weaned off.

avoid restrictions

Restricting food increases the risk of your child developing eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia later in life. It can also have a negative effect on growth and development. Instead of banning foods, talk about all the healthy, nutritional options that are available -- encouraging your family to chose fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy, while avoiding heavily processed, low-quality junk foods.

This will help them understand what effects various food can have in their body, and they can be allowed to decide if they want to have it or not. Also try to make unhealthy food less accessible.These are the ways to make your children eat healthy. There are also some common mistakes you should avoid making. Do not show your personal dislikes on particular foods in front of them as this can in turn make them dislike the same food.