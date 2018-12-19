Narasimha temple on the banks of Dakshina Pinakini

Home Opinions

CHENNAI : One among the important temples dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha is in the village of Poovarasankuppam near Villupuram. Two other temples for Narasimha, one in Parikkal (also near Villupuram) and the other in Singirikovil (near Puducherry) are also well-known.

The traditional story connected with the Poovarasankuppam temple mentions that Narasimha gave darshan to seven rishis (Sapta Rishis) on the banks of River South Pennai (Dakshina Pinakini). Originally in a fierce form after killing demon Hiranyakasipu, he subsequently became calm because of the presence of Mahalakshmi.

The main entrance to this small temple is through a gopuram on the east leading to the prakaram (circumambulatory passage) which has brightly painted, modern pillars. The main deity is Narasimha, seated with Lakshmi on the left lap and right leg on the pedestal below.

The pedestal has a lion on either side (simhasana) and an image of Garuda at the base. Narasimha’s upper hands hold the Sankha and Chakra while the lower left hand encircles the waist of Lakshmi and the lower right hand is in the pose of blessing (abhaya hasta). This image of Lakshmi Narasimha, small in size, is similar to the one in the temple in Parikkal, near Villupuram.

The processional image (utsava-murti) worshipped as Prahlada Varada was found when the Andal sanctum in this temple was being renovated. This image is similar Prahlada Varada in Ahobilam (Andhra Pradesh), a famous Vaishnava pilgrimage centre. The mandapa in front of the main sanctum has pillars of the Vijayanagara style of architecture and the small carvings of dancers in various poses right at the top are noteworthy. The doorway to this mandapa has sculptures of Goddesses Ganga and Yamuna on either side, also a prominent feature of doorways of the Vijayanagra era. Other sanctums are for Andal, Krishna as Venugopala Svami and Bhakta Anjaneya.

