The non-news of 2018

There’s nothing like the last week of December to feel like a complete and utter failure as a human being. All those listicles of the movies, books, bands, holiday destinations and colonic irrigation therapies I should have had the good taste to have watched, read, listened to, visited and endured. I suppose I should view these lists with more kindness. After all, instead of feeling uncultured, boring and stupid at soirees I could use them as a readymade roadmap to dinner-party conversations. The ones that invariably come to a juddering halt when people ask me ‘You work from home or do housework?’

In order to share the feeling of inferiority that I experience when faced with such listicles, I too have created one that will make parents hang their heads in shame. You thought you felt bad when your kid didn’t know what a tsunami was in the Nursery Geography Bee. Ha. Read on.Here are my top parenting non-news events that were newsworthy in 2018.

Baby paparazzi shots

If Instagram is to be believed, this year we forgave Taimur for his name and embraced him and his clique of small people. We now care as much about them as we do about what their mothers wore to the gym and the airport.

Using your kids to start a college fund

Cute children saying precocious things scripted by their parents and being adorable is now a commodity you can flog. If successful, children can make enough money to pay their own way through college. Unless their parents drink their way through that nest egg which is totally what I’d do.

Decades of research shows that non-parents are happier than parents

When people ask me if I think they should have children, I offer to let them keep mine for two weeks and then decide. I now offer to throw the dog in for free. No one’s taken me up on the offer but I’m pretty sure if anyone did they would skip having kids and get a dog instead.

Mowing your way to your child’s success

It’s no longer enough to be a ‘hands-on’ parent or hover helpfully. Oh no. We must now be willing to throw ourselves headfirst before our children and clear whatever it is that stands as a hurdle to their success, glory and potential world domination.

Siri, what’s the least common multiple of 29 and 36?

You thought you were getting a home assistant to re-order toilet cleaner and listen to Altaf Raja without judgement in the privacy of your own home. Well, the kids have their own ideas of what your home assistant can do. A helpmate to their homework. No longer do they need to hear snide comments from parents. Instead, a strangely soothing and robotic voice will provide the correct answer. If it can understand their accent that is.

Who knows what 2019 will bring? Perhaps parenting will get easier. The news will be less depressing. And everyone will decide to just let it all hang out on social media. Till we find out, please feel free to use the above article as a conversation breaker at the tedious new year party you are attending.

