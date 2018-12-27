Foods to help fight depression

Home Opinions

One of the most unnoticed aspects of mental health is nutrition.

CHENNAI : One of the most unnoticed aspects of mental health is nutrition. Food plays a significant role in our physical, mental and emotional health. When you are diagnosed with depression, it can feel a bit tremendous to think about eating the right foods. However, some of these small changes in your daily diet may help to have a positive effect on your life.

WALNUTS
Nuts like cashew nut, almonds, pistachio, peanut and walnut are rich in protein and healthy fats which has many health benefits. However, when it comes to depression, walnut is the best nut to consume as it is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Walnut is one of the main plant-based sources high in omega 3 fatty acids, which plays an important role to reduce the symptoms of depression. It also helps in overall brain cognition.

GREEN TEA
Researchers have recently found that green tea, which is an excellent source of antioxidants, has a role in fighting depression because it has a compound called Theanine. It is an amino acid naturally found in green tea leaves that provides an anti-stress relaxation. It has been noted that green tea provides a relaxed alertness to those who consume it. 

TURMERIC
This spice, which is found in many Indian dishes, is a great way to boost your mood, among other benefits. Turmeric can indeed be considered as one of the ‘spices of life’ because of its profound anti-inflammatory activity and turmeric contains the active compounds turmerones and curcuminods, which have been associated with a wide range of health benefits.

DARK CHOCOLATE
Recent researchers have found that dark chocolate can help boost your mood. Dark chocolate helps to release serotonin and relaxes the brain which improves overall brain function. It is also rich in antioxidants that reduces the oxidative stress present in your body.

BEETROOT
Beetroots are rich in folate. Early evidence suggests that folate deficiency could be linked to depression, and might make antidepressants less effective. Including at least two folate-rich foods in your weekly diet, such as spinach, broccoli and beetroot will help alleviate your symptoms. 
Including these foods in your daily diet along with recreational activities will work together to deal with the effects of depression.

