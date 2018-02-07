I am going home to mask,” I declared, tired after 20 minutes of meaningless social interaction. 2018 has barely started and I’m already feeling the heat. It’s been an unending year/month for most of us, but there is one thing that has got me through it all — smearing salicylic acid on my entire being and trying every sheet mask to have ever existed.

Maybe you’re the kind who has a different mask for every night of the week. Or maybe you’re more like me; with a different mask for each night of the month. I often wonder if Nykaa can track my angst by the number of times I log in only to order one single sheet mask. Sigh. I also wonder if any of my readers would be kind enough to teach me economics. You see, I’m a 23-year-old adult, who spends 80% of her income on skincare, and has a fridge full of ingredients to put on her face rather than to eat. Please send help.

A trip to Korea is also high up on my bucket list, only to experience the strange/wonderful beauty treatments that originated there. Snail slime and 24-karat gold? Yes, please! Did you know that Skin79 makes fruit-shaped masks? Why just eat a watermelon when you can slap on a mask and become a human watermelon? They also have these Angry Monkey masks (incidentally also what I call my boyfriend sometimes); Geisha-themed masks and even ‘Soothing Cat Thermo-Sensitive Masks’. I cannot even make this up even if I tried.

I’ve got to the stage where I paint different parts of my face in different masks, depending on my *needs*. I’ve also got to the stage where my masking obsession has spread to other parts of my body, including my hands, feet and laugh lines. So last week, I decided to try as many different sheet masks as I could in one go. This included an Innisfree mask for my feet, Sephora gloves for my hands, a TPOVE Banding mask for my jawline, a nose strip, a lip plumping gel mask and under-eye patches. Whew!

Level of difficulty: 5/5. This is because ensuring these masks stay in their intended place was more of a balancing act than I had originally anticipated. As a self-confessed masking fanatic and somebody who enjoys the process — multi-tasking/masking did not really do much for me. Instead of catching up with some Netflix with a glass of wine, I had to sit super still to make sure things stay in the right place.

Sure, the entire process left my face feeling so clean and pure, like it had been immersed in mermaid tears, but here’s my advice: If you’re looking to multi-mask, stick to one on the face and another someplace else. Or you know, look faintly like a serial killer and scare everyone you live with. My paws are up and I’m waiting for you to send me photos of your masking adventures, along with a budgeting/economics tutor, please!

Saumya Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas