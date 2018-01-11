More than a year since the first of 24 US diplomats and family members fell victim to a mystery attack in Havana, the United States is still at a loss to explain what happened. One thing is clear: The US holds Cuba responsible

Acoustic weapon theory

Initially officials suspected the Americans had been targeted by some sort of acoustic weapon, although in public senior officials were more cautious, speaking of “health attacks.” Now, US press reports suggest that FBI agents dispatched to Havana have been able to find no evidence to support the acoustic or sonic weapon theory, according to AFP

The State Department officials say that Cuba, with its powerful surveillance state, must have either been behind the attacks itself or at least know who was. Havana has fiercely denied this, accusing the Americans of withholding information about the victims of the incidents that would allow it to fully investigate

Brain trauma and 24 Americans

Charles Rosenfarb, a doctor and director of the State Department bureau of medical services, told senators the symptoms were mixed but consistent with brain trauma. The victims—at least 24 Americans, a mix of US embassy personnel and their dependents—suffered headaches, hearing loss, disorientation and some loss of cognitive ability.

Russian microwave transmitters

Rosenfarb said the only similar case he was aware of involved suspicions during the Cold War before 1976 that US diplomats in Moscow were hurt by Russian microwave transmitters

Medical experts and FBI agents launched investigations and high-frequency recording devices were installed in diplomatic residences, allowing a mystery sound sample to be captured. But US scientists have no idea what kind of weapon or agent could cause the symptoms, or whether the sounds heard were a by-product of the attack or its means of delivery