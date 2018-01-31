A mong the several other things that have dawned upon me recently, I realised that clinging on to your pleasant and charming teenage rebellious nature into your 20s is rather difficult. You basically have to start following a lot of rules (government rules, landlord rules, etc.) to make sure your life doesn’t turn into a complete shit-show. Luckily, this is when the smaller aspects of your life open up to a world of insurgent opportunity…or so I thought.

A little while back, a make-up artist friend of mine told me off for wearing two coats of mascara during the day; saying, “So much mascara should only be worn at night!” This made me curious — how does it matter what time it is? Apart from the obvious lack of light, of course. My point is; is you’re cool with a certain make-up look at night; shouldn’t you be fine with it during the day? After all, I’ve worn red lipstick and shimmering shadows at 6 am. (Fine, so maybe I was watching the sunrise…) Anyway. With this thought, I set off on an adventure to wear traditionally night-time’ makeup during the day and realised that no; I am not okay with it.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what happened. Situation #1: Stroll through the park with a red lip! Along with the red lip came some nude eyeshadow and contouring. There were three problems with this. One, being that soon I realised that I actually had to exercise, and two that I felt like a drag queen. Except not as glamourous. Or beautiful. Or awesome. Lastly, my done up face ensured that I was too embarrassed to look up at anyone — ended up running into a tree, consequently falling down.

Situation #2: Grocery shopping with some smokey shadows! Sunday morning, 11am, casually buying methi with some intense kohl and big hair. I balanced it with nude lips, but to be honest, I wasn’t feeling very *ahem* balanced. One of the many reasons I love kids; is because they genuinely DGAF. A little boy with a Shin Chan backpack gawked at me and looked rather uncomfortable as he stood near the grapes.

(Well maybe I should have been embarrassed too — after all, he grew up watching Shin Chan, so…)

My plan for Situation #3 was to go to the library with smouldering black lips; but honestly, even I’m not that brave. Apparently, I’m only comfortable with wearing liquid eyeliner with mascara (two coats) during the day. More only when I’m in a dingy dark place with makeshift dance floors and people are drunk. Praise the Lords, let there be (very, very little) light!

Saumya Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas