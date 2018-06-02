Home Opinions

Build a bigger table, not a higher fence

It is the season of giving. Being a do-gooder, lending a hand and making a difference. Charity liberates the soul of the giver and benefits him more than the receiver.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

It is the season of giving. Being a do-gooder, lending a hand and making a difference. Charity liberates the soul of the giver and benefits him more than the receiver. Giving alms is the integral part of all religions as every charitable act is considered a stepping stone towards heaven.

Come Ramzan, the third pillar of Islam, zakat, comes into play. Though this obligatory charity has nothing to do with the fasting month, many Muslims prefer to do it now to gather more virtues. When you have wealth in excess of your needs, build a bigger table, not a higher fence. Charity is not about pity but about love and compassion. So the way one makes a donation matters a lot.

Ramzan is the time when many people make a public display of their charity which is totally against the spirit of Islam. Acts of charity are expected to be hush-hush affairs. So concealed should the donation be that what one gives with one hand should not be known to the other. But many wealthy persons make the poor queue up before their houses to receive the dole. The other day I saw a picture in a newspaper which showed a group of persons placing their hands on a bag of wheat flour while the recipient, an old woman, is trying to cover up her face. When this picture went viral on social media many reacted angrily at the humiliation meted out to the poor woman. The very purpose of charity is defeated when the receiver feels insulted and degraded.

Religiously motivated charity brings in professional alms seekers. They know how to extract money by narrating heart-rending stories of penury. No wonder many persons fall hook, line and sinker and end up opening their purse strings. Places of worship are thronged by such fake fakirs. Recently a couple collected money after putting out a touching story. But some youngsters got suspicious and followed them to see what they do. They were shocked to see the couple land in a cheap liquor joint.

Some argue charity perpetuates the cycle of dependency. Not necessarily. The idea is to lend a hand-up, not a handout. Unlike the professionals, the deserving do not seek alms openly. It is actually the duty of the wealthy to search them out and support. The recent trend of leveraging zakat for supporting secular education is a good sign. Well-known Hyderabad builder, Ghiasuddin Babukhan, who pioneered the idea, has transformed the lives of many households. Those educated with zakat funds are now in a position to offer zakat themselves. Why not be someone’s sunshine when their skies are grey?

J S Ifthekhar
Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence