President Xi Jinping’s bid to rule for life has stunned many people in China. Censors have worked furiously to silence any voice of dissent since the official Xinhua news agency made the party’s plans public on February 25

Chinese censors work overtime

Belying Communist Party claims that “the masses” unanimously support the removal of presidential term limits, many Chinese have disregarded censors to complain about the move as the rubber-stamp parliament prepares to approve it on Sunday. Last week, China’s internet censorship apparatus blocked phrases and words like “I disagree”, “emigrate”, “monarchy”, “call me emperor” and “long live”

Dissenting in a Communist nation

Many in China—from businessmen and women to teachers, religious leaders and retired officials—have been voicing discontent, either in private or through social media and interviews with foreign media. The horrors of recent history—unleashed on the populace by the unquestionable authority of Chairman Mao Zedong—are remembered by many

When Chinese policemen inspected a pot of flower tea

Retired state-owned newspaper editor Li Datong pennned an open letter urging the National People’s congress (NPC) to reject the constitutional amendment, warning that it would “sow the seeds of chaos”. Li said thousands of emails of support had flooded his inbox, until one day they all mysteriously disappeared. During the AFP interview in a coffee shop, two policemen hovered outside,at one point inspecting a pot of flower tea ordered for the table. It was never served

No signs of revision

The legislators convening in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People have shown no signs they will vote down the revision as they enthusiastically applauded the amendment when it was presented on Monday. “I’m very emotional. I think the current leadership has done so much to help ordinary people,” a delegate was quoted as saying by AFP