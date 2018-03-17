Information technology in India has given us a modern, aspirational and successful image to the world. I was associated with government informatics for over 30 years with a mandate to introduce information technology in various central and state government departments—a Government of India initiative.

In this endeavour, I encountered an unforgettable, interesting and unusually puritanical personality. Dr Rao was a pioneer with original work in Indian language computing to his credit. He was my boss. Though our work was government informatics, Rao would gently but indefatigably pursue his personal agenda whenever and wherever possible. His ascetic streak and apparent clarity helped him command deference from bureaucrats.

Once, we were asked to attempt computerisation of the temple administration under the state endowments departments, especially to develop a Management Information System (MIS). Rao and I had a meeting with the endowments commissioner during which we sought a visit to a temple before initiating the system study. The commissioner arranged for a visit to a popular temple. Rao interviewed the temple priest and executive officer about the procedures and the rituals. The first thing he told the endowments commissioner was they should initiate kumkum archana to the deity to enhance the temple’s powers. The commissioner readily agreed and issued the necessary G.O. Though the MIS didn’t go very far, the ritual is being carried out till date!

On another occasion, as a part of field study of red sanders forest coverage through satellite image analysis, we had to visit some forest areas. We were driving through the forest accompanied by the district forest officer. The forest department had planted eucalyptus plants on some hill slopes as part of an afforestation effort. Rao expressed his shock and disapproval. He advised the forest official to plant neem and peepal seeds embedded in dung balls along the slopes.

Sometimes, we had to conduct training programs on computerisation for government officials. Rao would insist on starting each batch with a Gayathri mantra for clarity and enlightenment. During lunch for trainees, he would go around with an empty plate in hand and enquire about the fare, without as much as touching any item. Though professional success in his work was not extraordinary, he commanded unusual deference from one and all. This made me develop a pop theory that asceticism endows one with charisma.

S Ramachandran

Email: sram1949@gmail.com