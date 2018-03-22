Friday fever had already started in my office and people were leaving home early. I had piled up lots of work on my desk and I had to finish them that week. My heart yearned to leave work and go home, but my mind warned against the repercussions that I might face.

Finishing off my mountainous work, I finally picked up my bag at around nine in the night. The whole office was so quiet and empty. I think I was the last one to leave the office.

On my way back, I passed by a large playground, where it is quite common to see children play late in the night.

A boy in his late teens, may be after finishing his game, asked for a lift and I too stopped the vehicle. I asked him where he lived and I agreed to drop him by his house when I realised that it was on my way.

I started bombarding the boy with questions. He answered them in a very polite manner, “I was playing cricket with my friends.” He added that this was his daily routine.

After talking to him further, I came to know that he was studying in Class 12. Immediately, I asked him like a typical Indian: “Why are you playing this late when you know that your exams are very near? Don’t you want to secure good marks in the board exams?” His reply to my question left me baffled. He said, “This is my regular routine. I keep myself engaged in outdoor activities to keep my mind refreshed. I do study but according to a plan.”

Seemingly amused by his use of the word “plan”, I further asked him sarcastically, “Do you really have a plan?” And this time he left me speechless for a minute or a two. He said that he regularly devotes his time to study for three to four hours and play outdoor games for two to three hours.

Following this schedule helped him keep fit and also score good percentages in exams, the boy said. He added that he never postponed his work whatever the case maybe. He also went on to say that he had secured a centum in maths and his average score in all subjects was well above the 90s.

After his reply, I quietly dropped him near his house and went on to retrospect. If a boy can have this determination and diligently keeps up and finishes his work without postponing things, why can’t I do the same? His lesson was simple and clean to me. It may be a habit for him, but a lesson to me and others who love to procrastinate.

Shyam K C

