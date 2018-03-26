The superfood frenzy which has hit the world is showing no signs of slowing down. Quinoa, one of the superfoods grown in South America, is consumed by indigenous people from atop the Andes mountains to the depths of the Amazon. But now their diet is being threatened by overproduction

Golden grain of Incas

Originally from the Andean Plateau of Bolivia and Peru, quinoa is now also grown in China, India, the Netherlands and the United States, among others. But the soil composition and the processing the superfoods undergo to be sold commercially and exported can alter or destroy their unique properties, Marcela Zamorano, a chemist at the University of Santiago, Chile told AFP. Quinoa is often processed using high temperatures

The growing consumption of these health foods praised by foodies, vegetarians and dietitians has led producers to try to align their annual yields with demand. Between 2012 and 2017, exports of Peruvian quinoa, the “golden grain of the Incas,” have quadrupled in value from $34.5 million to more than $124 million, data from Promperu showed

Prevents diabetes, cancer & heart ailments

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, minerals and fiber, the grains of the high plains, roots and berries offer new hope to prevent cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer. Experts say these grains, fruit and berries can help prevent or slow the progress of non-communicable chronic diseases such as diabetes

A 200 per cent jump

Consumed for thousands of years by indigenous people, these superfoods have only recently been widely popularized and made accessible to international markets. Between 2011 and 2015, these ancient natural products saw their prices jump 202 per cent, according to Promperu, Peru’s export and tourism commission