The ‘lowly’ jackfruit which till now was allowed to rot on trees and drop off the branches, permeating a putrefying stench all around, has to be treated with greater respect from now on as the prickly giant among fruits has been elevated to the status of state fruit by the Kerala government. ‘Familiarity breeds contempt’ was the malady that afflicted the Keralites as regards the jackfruit, with every house being blessed with at least a three trees.

There was a time when Kerala women who were the matriarchs of the family, made use of everything produced in their backyard. So jackfruits were plucked, some given to neighbours and the rest used in the house. Halwas and savoury chips would be made in bulk and stored. They formed a major part of the food items lovingly packed by mothers and grandmothers for their children when they left for foreign lands. The ripe golden yellow nectarine pods were also used to make various steamed breakfast items using banana or bay leaves. Ripe fruits were consumed in between meals.

The seeds of the jackfruit are also made into tasty dishes. The raw pods, sliced and steamed in combination with a coconut masala is made into a delicious accompaniment to rice, which when taken with red fish curry is a healthy and complete meal. In the olden days, the leaves of the jackfruit tree used to be shaped as a spoon to have rice gruel. Almost every part of the fruit is fit for human consumption, the rest would be given to cows.

After enjoying a glorious position in kitchens, the jackfruit had of late come to a certain amount of disrepute with man’s changing preferences for the likes of noodles and pizzas. The jackfruit lost its demand.

Moreover with nuclear families the ‘gargantuan’ task of preparing a jackfruit for consumption was unthinkable. Thus ended the jackfruit’s reign in households. Now a revival is happening. People have identified its goodness and also realised that it is the only fruit free from poisonous preservatives.

But the real boost came from the state government. Having a potential value of `30,000 crore and more, the government will find ways and means of harvesting and processing them as healthy substitutes and jackfruit growers will reap rich harvests in the bargain. How money adds value to something! The inspiring journey of the jackfruit from a poor man’s fruit to that fit for kings shows that inherent goodness cannot be hidden for long. It will come out in some form or other.

