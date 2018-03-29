Let’s face it. This is the age of social media. People are liking, tweeting, commenting and sharing content all the time. In fact people are spending more of their free time online than visiting offline. What this means for all us entrepreneurs is that our brands can have conversations with the consumers online at no cost. No cost for putting an ad on billboard or inserting pamphlets.

As long as you can serve interesting and exciting content, you can reach loads of consumers in just one day. Then the question then arises that how and where do you start. The answer is videos! Facebook, Twitter – almost every social media is betting big on video content. It is much more immersive experience than text and is easily shared and relatable. It doesn’t require the consumer to read the text and interpret but he just has to watch. Dubbing the content to multiple languages is much easier as it is quicker to find people who can talk the content in native languages than the ones who can type it.

Social media platforms are even speculated to push video content much higher on timelines of internet consumers. That means the same message will reach a wider audience on video format than on text format. Now the question remains is how do you start.

Pick a topic that aligns to your brand. Best is if it is humorous as this kind of content is much more shareable. If your brand is in an industry that doesn’t align with humor you may even share some interesting tips or facts or some DIY educational stuff that your audience might enjoy. An alternate way to produce content is to identify the industry that is close to yours.

For example a cab company might produce content on traffic or drunk-driving or an e-commerce company can produce interesting content around shopping preferences or window shopping. You may produce a general story that integrates your brand during storytelling as well. If you feel that even that is not what aligns to your brand, then you might want to partner with some good content producers and coproduce the content. But as a startup in today’s era, I would certainly recommend you to explore video content.

If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar

Twitter@rajeevtamhankar

The writer is IIT-R Alumnus, Entrepreneur of The Year’17 (Print Business) and the Founder of TBS Planet Comics