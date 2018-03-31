Quite often, everyday maintenance issues can be solved with the simplest of solutions. I remember the nifty oil can with a long dropper that used to be around my mother’s sewing machine. Although as a little girl I only saw it as a toy and used to enjoy the sound that the bottom of the tin can made as one pressed and released it, I now realise that the regular oiling of the machine took care of problems to a large extent. Those were the days without any AMC’s remember, so preventive maintenance was the way to go.

A few days ago, I couldn’t open the door to the balcony at home. As I wondered why, it also struck me that since the window faced the open space, the vagaries of the weather and the seasons had their effect. The door would swell up during the colder months and be problem free in comparison during summer. In an attempt to fix the door, I took a closer look and checked for fine dust both in the lock area and beneath the door. After that was swept and brushed off, I tried the old trick—coconut oil.

I couldn’t of course find the oil can but just used my fingers and a cotton bud to apply the oil. After the lock and the key were well lubricated and some dry runs later, the lock opened and closed like silk every time the key was turned.

More recently when our washing machine ran into problems with the inlet valve not shutting off after the cycle was complete, the technician who came to attend to it informed me that he was unable to unscrew the small unit and that the only option was to break it. We tried changing screw drivers and used the ones in our set but to no avail. I turned Handy man once again and whipped out the bottle of coconut oil. The young technician belonged to a generation that didn’t know this trick. I applied it and went away to say a little prayer. Yes, the screw turned and the unit was easy to replace!

I was also reminded of another time when coconut oil saved me from a not-so-pleasant situation. I must have been about ten or so when a bothersome little ant got into my ear during my sleep. As it fluttered about inside I was under discomfort. I woke my mother up and we tried rinsing my ear out with water. It seemed to quieten down for a few minutes and soon the fluttering started. Then we tried the old trick and warmed a teaspoon of coconut oil, poured it inside my ear and plugged it with cotton wool. That was the end of the ant and I slept undisturbed thereafter that night.

Sudha Umashanker

