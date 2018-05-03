Stock of hair worth more than Rs 20 lakh

M S Vaidyanathan By

Any move that the Modi government takes provides ample food for thought for the average citizen. As with demonetisation, the roll-out of GST too has created an awareness of sorts among various sections of the society. In the first place, people are trying to find out, if the Act applies to them at all, as was the case with my neighbour. A lady in her nineties rushed to me, on receiving along with the monthly telephone bill from BSNL, a blank form seeking registration details for the purpose of GST.

Even for professionals the last couple of months have been hectic with no time to get updated on the latest developments. From attending seminars, workshops, study circle meetings, handling classes, to perusing government notifications and interacting with the present and prospective clients on the subject of GST, it has without doubt been one big learning experience but it has also impacted the personal life of many like me in the process.

I just could not find time to visit my coiffeur and as a result my balding pate which resembled a well-mowed lawn bereft of any grass now reminded one of Dhoni’s long, flowing hair admired by Musharraf. On arrival at the salon, I found my colleague in an animated conversation with the hairdresser on the consequences of non-registration of a supplier under GST.

Our coiffeur was elated that human hair, which was once treated with contempt, today had an unbelievable demand and market value. It was worth its weight in any form, long stresses or short bits, black or grey, loose strands or in clumps straight from the comb, washed or scoured­­—a handsome price was there for the asking. “So you stock and sell human hair?”

“Yes, and I hold stock worth more than `20 lakh in my godown. It is understandable if people spend sleepless nights securing their gold and silver, but today this apparent waste is just not safe and gets stolen,” lamented our hairdresser.

“Then go ahead and liquidate your holdings fast. By the way who are the recipients of your supplies?” “The Narikuravars, the tribal gypsies who are masters of this trade.” “That’s a Catch-22 situation for you. If you as supplier are not registered, the recipients will have to pay the penalty!” “What if they too are unregistered, for it is very unlikely for them to fall in line!” our hairdresser panicked. “Well, I was just trying to explain the rules of Reverse Charge Mechanism, where, for supplies made by an unregistered supplier the registered recipient gets taxed. But cheer up, human hair attracts nil rate!”

M S Vaidyanathan

Email: maharajapuram.s.vaidyanathan@gmail.com