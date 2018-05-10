Home Opinions

Fleeing stone-pelters in paradise on Earth

Let me first pay my deepest condolences to the family of Thirumani who was killed by stone-pelters in Kashmir on May 7.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Let me first pay my deepest condolences to the family of Thirumani who was killed by stone-pelters in Kashmir on May 7. While I was watching the news about the youngster’s death, a thought crossed my mind: It could have very well been me or my family member as we were present in Srinagar just a day before this incident. After much deliberation, we decided to visit Kashmir after giving Sikkim, Munnar and Coorg a pass. It was a brave decision, considering the on-and-off encounters and stone-pelting incidents in the Valley.

We were lucky to have returned home after a memorable trip to Kashmir. But we had our share of tense moments with the bandh and stone-pelting incidents. One day, as we were driving down a road in Srinagar, a passerby alerted the driver that people were pelting stones a few hundred meters away. The driver immediately took a diversion. After a while, when we returned to the area, we found many stones on the road; not mere stones but huge broken concrete blocks.

But the sheer beauty of the place helped us overcome the anxiety. Kashmir is indeed paradise on earth with beautiful landscapes and snow-covered mountains. The pristine water flow in Doodhpathri, lush green landscapes in Pahalgam (mini Switzerland), miles of ice at “Zero point” in Sonamarg, snowfall in Gulmarg should never be missed. The best part about the Valley are the people who are known to care for the visitors, an attitude often termed as Kashmiriyat.

How can things go wrong in such a beautiful place with hundreds of people getting killed every year? A place blessed with unmatched natural resources and very friendly people. The cities and towns looked so normal like any other place in India. With my broken Hindi I managed to talk to a few locals. They are up-to-date on encounters. They have learnt to “live with encounters”. But people have very strong political affiliations. Killing of civilians makes them angry.

It was shocking to see “Go back India” slogans written on walls. It was equally shocking to find thousands of people attending the funeral of slain militants. The economy is hugely dependent on tourists and stone-pelting incidents will severely impact the region.

Had the situation been normal, I am sure Kashmir would have overtaken Switzerland or Austria as the most popular tourist destination. But that looks impossible as of now.

G Krishna Kumar

Email: krishnak1@outlook.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

VED Principle for a successful business

How do we live in a city without a Third Place?

How powerful and charismatic abusers work

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona