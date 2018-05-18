Home Opinions

Running away from yoga classes

It is hard to dispute the buzz that yoga, dating back thousands of years, is the panacea for most forms of aches, pains and internal illnesses plaguing the human body.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

It is hard to dispute the buzz that yoga, dating back thousands of years, is the panacea for most forms of aches, pains and internal illnesses plaguing the human body. The popularity of this form is global, with yoga classes abounding in the West and an international Yoga Day being celebrated. It is a delight to hear Westerners, who have embraced yoga, speak with the same spark regarding the topic as the ascetics do. But let me tell you that yoga is not food for all, and I have heard of people planning enrolment into yoga classes, only to abstain at the last minute.

A decade ago I joined a yoga class taught by simple teachers at an equally staid environment, for a modest fee. When I saw like-minded people panting, blowing, stretching and humming for the pranayama, kapalbhati, surya-namaskar, bhramari and so on, I felt a strange camaraderie with this unknown lot. I was reading up stuff on yogic postures, and felt at peace with my body and self for attempting to bring a unison between the two through this ancient practice. The body resisted and ached for a few days but soon got accustomed, and ached only if I withheld the practice for a day.

Recently I happened to visit the big city where my daughter resided and she informed me joyfully that she had enrolled for a yoga class. When I asked her about the gurudakshina, as the building structure resembled a gurukul, she replied, “Oh, it is only `4,000.” “Reasonable,” I said, “A decade ago I had paid around `3,000 for a six-month course and a couple of hundreds for the wheat grass juice we were provided after the session.” She laughed, “Amma, this is `4,000 per month.”

My mouth went dry and I wondered whether yoga had changed in its form or syllabus down the years. No, I realised, yoga had only been turned into a brand by a few training institutes. The core yoga has since taken many forms like acro-yoga resembling gymnastics, or the bungee yoga where the trainees resemble the toys I used to play with decades ago.

Coming to the nitty-gritty of its actual practice, I know people who work themselves up into a frenzy at the word itself, but cite a number of excuses for not being able to follow strict plans. These may range from work pressures, domestic chores, the distance of the training institute and so on. But upon casual scrutiny of any excuse, it will be seen that it is simple avoidance stemming from laziness, or lack of willpower. It is only discipline and dedication through which a person becomes conditioned to adhere to a regimen and achieve relevant success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mahabharata  lessons for our politicos 

Bring back the art of experiencing raw emotions

Lessons learned from the great deal

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018