A lifestyle change for healthier living

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Lifestyle changes or lifestyle modification refers to the adoption and practice of habits that promote healthy living which enhance wellness. The goal isn’t to burn the calories you’ve consumed over the days, but to maintain your healthy lifestyle habits for the rest of your life. Do not change it unless you are ready do it for a lifetime.

● Eat balanced meals. These include foods from all the major food groups — cereals, pulses and legumes, milk and meats, fruits and vegetables, essential fats. These should be consumed in the correct proportions.

● Don’t forget to exercise daily. Perform them when you wake up in the morning and before you go to bed.

● Get eight hours of sleep. Adequate sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle, and can benefit your heart, weight, and mind.

● Drink enough water as it maintains the body’s fluid balance, which helps transport nutrients in

the body, regulate body temperature, and digest food.

● Cleanse your body daily. It removes toxins and replenishes fluid lost through sweat and urine.

● Drink your coffee black as it is the powerhouse of antioxidants. Drinking black coffee improves your mood and thus makes you happy. It is also one of the best remedies to fight depression.

● Daily supplements like vitamins and nutrients are supporters of health and wellness. Taking supplements and managing your health through detoxification and other treatments can improve your lifestyle.