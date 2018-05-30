Know them enough to gift them a bottle of fragrance

Saumya R Chawla By

Yes, yes — I know that I have a lot of opinions…about a lot of things. Sometimes even things I know nothing about; but trust me when I say that this is not one of them. I’ve always felt that perfume is a rather risky gift to give; and not even in the cannot-be-carried-using-air-transportation kind of way. (What does perfume do to aircrafts, anyway? Other than tragic explosions or when you’re seated next to someone who has too much/too little on?)

Anyway, my real issue here is that scent is supposed to be personal. Unless, of course, you’re getting someone a new bottle of what they already wear; or have explicitly announced their interest in trying. Additionally, since we’re all about that science and general knowledge — did you know that since you and your friend aren’t the same person: the same perfume is going to smell differently on both of you? It completely depends on the pH level of your skin. So even if you’re looking for scents with similar notes, you could very easily end up with something foul once they wear it.

It’s just a stressful experience, and I often end up with sneezes/a headache from sniffing 9,10,438 scents, wondering, “Does THIS one smell like my great-aunt (who I’ve met once)??” Because just like that ugly green and yellow sweater she gave you last year, not every style suits every person.

If however, you still want to go ahead with the perfume-gifting option, you should consider a few pointers from someone who has been down this road one-too-many times. Most importantly, consider the person you’re shopping for; and your relationship with them. If you don’t know them too well or aren’t too close — a general rule of thumb would be to choose a lighter fragrance, so you have less room for error.

Taste in food and drinks is very important too — so if she loves spicy food or red wine, odds are she’ll like a muskier scent or woody ouds. She’d definitely not mind smelling like sweet vanilla or florals if she’s constantly craving sugar. Consider their personality, time of day and everyday style. Is it for the day, night, or both? Are they loud and outgoing or more shy? Take your time with it and think it through.

And since I love all of you so very much — I’ll make this entire process easier for you by listing out a few of my forever recommendations. Oud Wood by Tom Ford has fantastic woody notes, and while this is “for men” I use it regularly and it’s one of the most beautifully sublime scents to have wafted into my lonely life. Ugh, gendered fragrances are so passe! Daisy by Marc Jacobs; and Dolce and Gabbana’s The One are classic fruity/floral smells and make for a safe present. Viktor and Rolf’s Magic Sage Spell genuinely makes me smell things and feel feelings that I never have. I hope all of you have a fabulous week ahead!

