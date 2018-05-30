Home Opinions

Meet the natives of the digital land

Most kids are on the Internet, but it is up to us to teach them to do something new and not just play games

Published: 30th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

This summer vacation, my children and I looked for different ways to use the internet that didn’t
involve MineCraft. There were many suggestions from their end: ‘Can we start our own YouTube channel?’ ‘Can we become  gamers and get rich?’ ‘Can we watch random videos of people assembling ginormous Lego sets?’ My answers were: ‘No.’ ‘Remember, you pooped and peed on me all through your youth, so I want a 50% cut of that first million.’ ‘No.’

We finally zeroed in on them creating their own email accounts, which they could use to write to their cousins. E-pen-pals if you will. Real postcards and pens were not an option because now know that children can no longer hold a pencil and write properly thanks to all that tapping on their screens.
We talk so much about our kids being digital natives and how they intuitively take to new games, gadgets and ideas. But let me tell you, trying to teach my kids how to use email was not easy. I might have had more success with my grandmother, had she still been alive.

We ran into trouble fairly early on. Obviously, accounts with their first name followed by last name, first name followed by birthday, first name followed by birthday followed by last name followed by the capital of Mizoram were all taken. This caused much consternation. ‘I want that name. Someone has stolen my name. We have to inform the police.’ Then they were upset that I had given them such ‘common’ names. Not surprisingly, neither of them wanted to be named Waldorf Salad Ambasamudram. There was also a protracted discussion about writing to all the people with their names and demanding that they ‘hand’ them back. My children, entitled? Nooooo.

Once we had finally settled on an email id that did not consist of a string of Pokemon names followed by smilies, we moved on to creating emails. After they had carefully constructed emails to their cousins which again mostly consisted of slurs against their siblings, emojis and yos they realised that they didn’t know enough people to write to.

‘Amma, what’s your email id? Now, go out the room while I write you an email.’

PING

Dear Amma, How are you?
I walked back into the room. ‘I’m right here. You can just ask me that.’
‘Nooooooo. You have to send me an email.’

Once the joy of sending one line missives to someone in the next room had faded away:
You have received a chat request from SalazarSlytherinPikachu**%.

SalazarSlytherinPikachu**% comes crashing into the room after three minutes “Why haven’t you accepted my chat request?” Dejavu: distant but persistent relatives sending me friend requests and then accosting me at weddings demanding to know why I have ignored them.
SalazarSlytherinPicakhu**%:

Hi Amma
Amma: Hi Salazar
SalazarSlytherinPicakhu**%:
I can’t find my shin guards.

Oh. Is that how this is going to go?
Amma: Hi Salazar. You haven’t cleaned your room in three days. Did you brush your teeth this morning? Don’t forget to wash behind your ears. Shall we do some mental maths problems? Why is their dirty underwear under your bed? I...

SalazarSlytherinPicakhu**% has signed out.
Now, if only getting my distant but persistent relatives off my back was
as easy.

Menaka Raman

Twitter@menakaraman

The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners