Jack of all fruits

It is that time of the year, when we get tempted by the fragrance of this sweet, delicious, tropical fruit wherever we go. Jackfruit will definitely find a place in everybody’s favourite food list. Not only does it taste heavenly, it has many health benefits. Jackfruit is calorie dense, and gives the perfect energy boost when you need it. It is rich in fructose (fruit sugar). Although it is high in sugar, it is safe for consumption for diabetics as the sugar in jackfruit belongs to the ‘Slow Available Glucose’ category, as the body requires a lot of effort to break it down thereby preventing glucose spikes.

Another feature, which makes jackfruit stand out from other fruits, is its protein content. It contains higher proteins when compared to other fruits. Jackfruit seeds are edible too. They can be roasted/boiled and seasoned. The seeds are excellent sources of fibre, proteins, thiamin and riboflavin.

The fruit is packed with phytochemicals like flavanoids, Leutin, Zeazanthin and other powerful antioxidants vitamin A, C which helps reduce oxidative stress in the body and also reduce inflammation. The antioxidant profile also helps prevent the body from various conditions.

Jackfruit has excellent anti-cancer properties, and has been proven to be particularly effective in preventing colon cancer and hemorrhoids. The B complex content supports energy production and maintains integrity of nerves. The potassium content in it helps in managing blood pressure and the B6 content helps reduce homocysteine levels in the blood. Therefore it is capable of reducing the risk of heart disease by controlling these factors.

Jackfruit soothes the digestive tract and has anti-ulcer properties. Also the fibre in jackfruit acts as a natural bulking laxative and helps regularise bowels. The fruit also contains good amounts of copper; this mineral has a role to play in thyroid function. The micronutrient content of Jackfruit supports good bone mineralisation, boosts immunity, improves vision, skin complexion and hair texture.

As with any food, moderation is the key. The one fruit per day concept fortunately doesn’t apply literally to this fruit. So with its astonishing nutrient profile, and scrumptious taste, Jackfruit is the need and the want of the hour.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic