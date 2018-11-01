A vitamin power house

Divya Purushotham By

Prunes are nothing but plums that have been dried naturally in the sun without undergoing any fermentation process. These dried plums/prunes packed with fiber are a power house of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, iron and retinol. This super food is loaded

with antioxidants. Having one or two pieces a day along with oats or cornflakes or with other dry fruits can make a great snack.

Health benefits

Balances blood sugar level: The soluble fibre present in prunes normalises blood sugar levels by decreasing the rate at which food leaves the stomach and by slowing the absorption of glucose. These soluble fibers also increase insulin sensitivity which further helps in prevention of diabetes.

Heart healthy: Prunes are high in potassium, an important mineral that ensures the proper functioning of the heart rhythm and nerve response throughout the body. Daily intake of prunes can reduce the risk of problems such as heart attack, stroke and dizziness.

Digestive health: A fast paced lifestyle and lack of proper eating habits is one of the leading causes of constipation these days. Regular intake of junk food is another cause. Prune juice is a natural remedy for constipation. It is rich in insoluble fibre content which provides bulk to the waste materials and makes it easier for stool to pass. Consuming two to three pieces of prunes before hitting the bed helps to regulate bowel movements.

Healthy hair: Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss, dryness and discoloration of hair. Prunes is a great source of iron, contributing to the overall health of your hair. It offers countless benefits to it. Prunes are also a source of vitamin B and vitamin C, which help in hair growth. These nutrients help in strengthening your hair from the roots, and prevent damage.

Maintains cholesterol balance: The insoluble fibre content of prune acts as a food for the healthy bacteria present in the large intestine. These healthy bacteria ferment the insoluble fibre to produce butyric, propionic and acetic acid. Propionic acid is known to lower the activity of an enzyme involved in the production of cholesterol, thus reducing the level of cholesterol in the blood.

Conclusion

Eating prunes has its benefits, but don’t consume a higher amount because prunes are high in natural sugar, and too many may not be good for people watching their weight.

