Home Opinions

This Diwali, make smart choices for the sake of nature

Diwali is by far the country’s block buster festival.

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Diwali is by far the country’s block buster festival. It’s time for fun and frolic when families come together to celebrate the traditional festival of lights. Having a ‘Green Diwali’ is something that may not be the first thing that pops into our heads, but we do have to stay focused on the environmental impact of this festival and do our bit to be sensitive amidst all the celebrations.

Crackers are obviously a standout environmental issue and are especially under the scanner for all sorts of hazardous reasons — from workers safety, safety while being set-off, noise levels, air pollution and to top it all drainage of precious foreign exchange by Chinese products. Around the country state pollution control boards assess and evaluate the permissible noise pollution level of firecrackers. When the really big ones go off, air vibrates at such a high magnitude that it activates sensors triggering burglar and car alarms.

According to the environmental laws of India the ‘Safe noise level’ is about 90 Db. Experts warn that continuous noise levels in excess of 90 decibels can cause loss of hearing and irreversible changes in the human nervous systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) has fixed 45 decibels as the safe noise level for a city. Metropolitan areas in India usually register an average more than 90 decibels. During Diwali this number jumps and often exceeds 125Db, which completely disrupt the natural environment. Sounds are 4-7 times louder for dogs when compared to humans, which makes Diwali particularly stressful for them.

Animal activists are worried about the effect of the crackers on stray dogs and cats on the streets and they struggle to find shelters that keep them safe during this time. Many house pets also go missing at this time of the year as they run away from homes in panic and are unable to retrace their steps. The smoky early morning sunrise on Diwali is characteristic of another major aspect of crackers — air pollution.

While some are more polluting than others, rest assured that burning cracker waste emits deadlier toxins into the environment. Air pollution shoots up 50% during this time in major Indian cities as levels of oxides and dioxides of sulphur and nitrogen skyrocket. Apart from this, suspended particulate matters (SPM), respirable suspended particulates (RSP) also increase making it impossible for people suffering with breathing disorders like asthma. The air and noise polluting aspects of crackers are meant to be monitored before these can be stocked for sale, but most often crackers fail to meet environmental safety standards.

There is also a lot of paper and cardboard garbage created by the packaging which cannot be recycled or repurposed. It is left lying on the roads only to become part of our landfills. So this time around, be an informed consumer and check with the stores before purchase to make smart choices for your family. Or better still have a joyful, bright and cracker free celebration and feel great about the fact that you are saving our planet and its creatures by doing so – Happy Diwali!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp