Much in common with  Thirumala-Thirupati temples

CHENNAI : Egmore, an ancient area in present-day Chennai, is referred to in Chola inscriptions as Ezhumur. It was the headquarters of a geographical division called Ezhumur Nadu, which was situated in Puliyur Kottam. The Srinivasa Perumal temple located here is believed to be around 600 years old.

The main east gopuram, studded with images of Vaishnavite deities, leads to a mandapam after which is the sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped as Padmavati Thayar.

Next to this gopuram is a small entrance, which leads directly to the central shrine for Srinivasa Perumal. A peculiar feature of this temple is that the main gopuram is in front of the Thayar shrine and not before Perumal’s sanctum.

The main stone image of Srinivasa Perumal, about four feet in height, is in a standing posture holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The lower right hand is in abhaya mudra (blessing) and lower left-hand rests on the hip (kati hasta).

The processional image (utsava-murti) of Srinivasa Perumal is like the main image, but flanked by goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. The vimanam above the central sanctum is called the ananda vimanam like in the Venkateshwara temple in Thirumala.

Although Srinivasa Perumal is worshipped as the main deity, the original god of this temple was Lakshmi Narayana Perumal whose stone image is seen in the antarala (passage in front of the main sanctum). This deity is seen in a seated posture with Lakshmi on the left lap, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands while the left lower hand encircles Lakshmi. Perumal’s lower right palm is in abhaya mudra.

The Brahmostavam is conducted when the Panchami Tirtha utsavam of Padmavati Thayar takes place in Tirupati. The garuda sevai of this temple takes places at the same time when this festival is held in Thirumala.