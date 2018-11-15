Home Opinions

Nominations on for national awards for start-up founders

CHENNAI : In today’s article I will be talking about these awards so that you can benefit and apply for them before the deadline, November 16, 2018. This is an initiative by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to promote the economic progress in micro-entrepreneurship across the country in the form of National Entrepreneurship Awards (NEA). 

The eligibility criteria is simple and as follows:
●    The nominee must be under the age of 40 years
●    He/She must be a first generation entrepreneur
●    The nominee (Entrepreneur) must hold more than 51% or more equity and ownership of the business
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is organising a felicitation for the award winners. The winners will also be presented with cash prize, a trophy and a certificate. Cash prizes worth `2.3 crore are to be divided over categories. The cash prize range for Enterprise/ Individuals is `5 lakh and that for Organisations/ Institutions is `10 lakh.

There are around nine categories of awards for both these categories:
●    Textile, textile articles, leather and related goods
●    Agriculture, food processing and forestry — also includes vegetable products, vegetable fats, prepared foodstuffs and agri-tech
●    Chemicals, pharma, bio and others
●    Retail trade
●    Renewable energy and waste management
●    Handicrafts
●    Healthcare
●    Hospitality, tourism and travel
●    Logistics, transports, e-commerce and other services

Additionally, awards are there for special categories for both individuals and organisation
●    Women Entrepreneurs
●    Entrepreneurs from SC/ST category
●    Entrepreneur from PwDs category
●    Entrepreneurs from difficult areas
So, all you entrepreneurs, make sure you register and apply for the relevant category. 
For any queries, write to me on 
Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

