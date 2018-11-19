Home Opinions

Who’ll save Christianity from Church?

What is propagated thereafter, in the name of God, has only one shaping purpose—to promote the interests of the priestly class at the expense of everything else.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

church-Kerala

Express Illustration by Soumyadip Sinha.

On 3 November 2018, a 95-year-old man, Varghese Mathew, died in God’s own country. Unfortunately for him, he died in the theatre of an intra-denominational dogfight between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the church. His body was denied burial for 10 days. Here’s why.The grandson of the deceased is a priest of the Jacobite faction.

The burial has to take place in the cemetery legally controlled by the Orthodox faction. How can a priest of one faction, fiercely loyal to Christ, be allowed to conduct the burial service of his grandfather in the other church, which too is fiercely loyal to Christ? Will not Jesus die of a heart attack, and the church collapse in a moral shock at this schismatic impropriety? Aren’t priests employed to fight such battles to the last drop of their blood like mercenary armies of yore? In the end, the secular state intervened and ordered them to end the indignity.

Come Sunday, these very priests will put on holy vestments and preach, their voices quivering with piety, on the duty to love; and love, as Jesus taught, even one’s enemies. They will condemn to hellfire those who don’t. They will, on other occasions, preach even more earnestly on the duty to forgive, not seven times, as Jesus said, but seventy times seven; on showing the other cheek when slapped on one; on losing everything rather than dragging anyone to court, and so on. The astonishing thing is that they will do so without even a trace of unease!

This is nothing new. It has been so from the beginning of organised religion. Max Weber, in Sociology of Religion (1920), identifies the rise of the priestly class as the greatest peril to the integrity of a religion. According to him, the priests hijack and misappropriate the three pillars of religion—scripture, doctrines and rituals—in order to establish their hegemony. What is propagated thereafter, in the name of God, has only one shaping purpose—to promote the interests of the priestly class at the expense of everything else.

“The established church,” wrote Soren Kierkegaard, “is far more dangerous to Christianity than any heresy or schism.” The reality that all should reckon, in respect of institutionalised religion, he argued, is not that some aberrations have crept in here and there. It is that established religion per se is an edifice of aberration. “Think of a hospital,” he wrote, “The patients are dying like flies. Every method is tried to make things better. It’s no use. Where does the sickness come from? It comes from the building; the whole building is full of poison. So it is with the religious sphere.”

When issues like the ‘nun-rape case’ of Franco Mulakkal fame surface, or nuns die under mysterious circumstances, or bitter denominational battles are fought in the name of God over dead bodies, or Christian educational institutions stink with corruption, or women confessants are blackmailed and raped by priests, believers assuage their anguish by assuming these are stray aberrations. No! Kierkegaard would insist.

The entire building—in the case of every religion—has become poisonous.

This is not something that Kierkegaard invented. He owed it to Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus saw greed and extortion thriving in the name of God under the auspices of the Jerusalem temple. He sprang upon the clergy, as William Blake said, like ‘a tiger, burning bright in the forest of the night’. He thundered, “You have made my Father’s house a den of thieves.” The words of Kierkegaard are, in comparison, mild and genial. Believers, not priests, are to blame if they treat dens of thieves as houses of God.

Assume you are an atheist. You don’t believe in God or the soul’s immortality. You are not preached at sanctimoniously by priests on the need to love and be compassionate. You see a dog on the street dead for 10 days. There is a chance that you bury the corpse or alert civic officials to dispose it off. Your conscience has to be in a mortuary of priestly callousness to believe that denying burial to the body of a 95-year-old man is for the glory of God. Or that it will be condoned even in the underworld. Scoffers of religion will find it hard to swallow this. You have to be drugged dead with the opium of priest-peddled bigotry to be able even to contemplate it. Yet we have priests who do such dastardly things with utmost ease of conscience and expect ‘believers’ to applaud them for it. The saddest thing is that they do.

The NHRC in its order on November 12 on the Varghese Mathew case observed, “It is apparent that some people, having some vested interests, are harassing the aggrieved family, which is already in grief as they have lost an elder family member.” Imagine. Harassing a grieving family for the love of God! Now listen to Fr. Konattu, the spokesperson of the Orthodox Church: “How can we say that the entry of the grandson in cassock to the cemetery is a denial of natural justice?” Can an enemy cassock be allowed to enter the cemetery? That’s the main question.

Men and women of faith wake up! These are heartless professionals, in the same way an executioner is a professional. He slips the knot clinically over the head of the condemned by way of doing his duty. Your denominational mercenary-priests, who live lives of hypocrisy serving Mammon while pretending to serve God, are stumbling blocks between you and the freedom to be human. You have only yourselves to blame if you, all this notwithstanding, believe they are practitioners of your faith. If they still thrive by brewing these hell-broths, you are to blame; not those who ply this trade for the coins that tinkle in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(31)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Lawrence
    Religion today (and for a long while) has become a business where the sole aim of the clergy is to 'skin' the believer. I'm sorry to say this
    5 days ago reply

  • lucy anto
    We can clearly see from this scene that organised religion is more dangerous than organised crime like the mafia
    7 days ago reply

  • ISAAC GOMES
    Rev. Thampu has hit the nail on the head. If the faithful were to listen to him
    8 days ago reply

  • Vinod Venkatraman
    2 Timothy 3:1-5 1 But realize this
    9 days ago reply

  • Dr Joseph
    When priesthood has changed from service to profession it became a business
    9 days ago reply

  • Susan Eapen
    Mathew 7:5
    9 days ago reply

  • Cherian

    From a fellow English teacher : "They will
    9 days ago reply

  • Ninan Thomas
    Bible does not seperate priest from the laity. We are all called to belong to a royal priesthod 1 Peter 2:6. The Priests have taken the laity for a ride for centuries. They are self appointed Priests who have illegally asurped themselves as authorities of the Church. This will happen till the lay people remain mute spectators to the dictates of these wolves in sheep's clothing.
    10 days ago reply

  • Mathew
    All religions have lost their spirituality
    10 days ago reply

  • Shijo S Varghese
    Rev Dr Valson Thampu Sir I've been a regular admirer of your articles. I'm sorry I've rarely commented on them. Many points you have shared about the misuse of power by priests in the church is more or less true but in this topic I wish you to kindly see another side of the issue also. I've all regards to the family in grief but also they could have taken other options also for this problem instead of keeping the corpus for 10 days. For example they could have cremated him in another nearby church where their denomination is having a cemetery or could have done as per the guidelines given by Ho'ble court and the civil authorities as it was done for some other cases before. So it was a dirty game by the other fraction of church sparing not even the corpus of an elderly man to defame the Orthodox church in the media.
    10 days ago reply

    • Cherian George Thampu
      Where is Love that Jesus taught? What is all this fight for? Is it to promote love? It is definitely over property and wealth and power. Is that what Jesus taught you?
      8 days ago reply

  • G.varghese
    Where can we find a big enough cemetery to bury the various churches..
    10 days ago reply

  • satiss
    Not only the church
    10 days ago reply

  • Barve Vasant

    Christianity become the monopoly of few. They donnot understand humanity and service to the community . Well written sir. .
    11 days ago reply

  • Thomas T A
    Only Rev.Thampu can express so convincingly of the weird behaviour of the wicked church.
    11 days ago reply

  • William David Troughton
    A theologically-trainedpriest of the Church of North India
    11 days ago reply

  • jehan
    God save Christ from Christianity!
    11 days ago reply

  • Sarah Varghese

    Very well written Sir
    11 days ago reply

  • elias kannamthanam
    The entire church
    11 days ago reply

  • badri narayanan poondi
    Savagely the inter denominational conflicts are not just in Christian faith
    11 days ago reply

  • Yohan
    I wonder if Valsan Thambu or his church will allow anybody from another denomination or religion to be buried in their cemetery? Practice what you preach before you preach.
    11 days ago reply

    • George
      Burial is only an example of demeaning of the entire value system. The point expressed of allowing burial from another denomination (christ believer) itself shows how much we have deviated from the teaching.
      8 days ago reply

  • Babu.George
    My name shall not be misused is one of the 10 commandments. Using the name of God for self interest and thereby misusing the name of God is a vry common feature since biginning...Ignorance of the common believers is also one of the reasons.
    11 days ago reply

  • Dr.Thomas Mathew
    Sadly it is the state of affairs in all formal hierarchical churches which claim annointing from the appostles through different routes. The laity is unaware or unread about the history of the early churches.Most of the churches are based on practices
    11 days ago reply

  • Adrian Mascarenhas
    Being a priest myself
    11 days ago reply

  • Isaac
    Let’s not attack the church alone. Kierkegaard was spot on but we as the church
    11 days ago reply

  • Socrates
    All religious institutions have become corporate entities with maximization of profit becoming their awowed objective.God and faith are shamelessly misused as saleable goods offered at a market price ruthlessly practised as per the principles of the dismal science called "Economics".The economics of religion has evolved as an independent descipline worthy of being offered by Universities for B.A
    11 days ago reply

  • saraninan@gmail.com

    Sadly thats the true state of the church now.. There is no fruit... Only a gathering...on sundays...rest of the days do what you please.... As Jesus said...those in cassock..say lengthy prayers...beware... Thank you Rev Valson you speak the truth..
    12 days ago reply

  • Lt Genral Jacob
    Dr. Thampu has expressed it very well. Almost echoing my own thoughts on the subject and Christian brotherhood. Very well written
    12 days ago reply

  • Dinesh
    Let us all have lesser religion
    12 days ago reply

  • Philip Ittyerah
    Closer to the Church is further away from God! Yeshua fought against the priestly class and had to pay the price with His life! When? Oh when will we learn? Do we really need a church to follow our Lord?
    12 days ago reply
Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp