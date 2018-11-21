Where Siva vanquished the sons of Tarakasura

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : Among the numerous temples for God Siva in Tamil Nadu, there are eight shrines that form a distinct group on account of being associated with eight valorous deeds of this deity. These eight temples are called the Attaveeratanam or Ashta Veerasthanam and are situated in Thirukkovilur, Thiruvirkudi, Thirukorukkai, Thiruppariyalur, Vazhuvur, Thirukkadaiyur, Thiruvadhigai and Kandiyur.

Veerattaneshwarar temple, Thiruvadhigai

Thiruvadhigai is home to the Veerattaneshwarar temple, one of the Attaveeratanam where Siva is said to have killed the three demons, sons of Tarakasura. It is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam or temples wherein Siva has been praised in the Tamil verses (Pathikam) of the Nayanmars (sixty-three devotees of Siva). The famous Nayanmars, Appar (Thirunavukkarasar), Thirugananasambandar and Sundaramurti have composed Pathikams here.

Manikkavachakar, another important Siva devotee has also praised the deity in his verses. The very first Pathikam of the Appar was sung here. A ten-day festival is celebrated for Appar in April-May. At the entrance to this large temple-complex is a mandapa with beautiful paintings on the ceiling.

This leads to a tall and majestic gopuram which is seven storeys high, the stone base of which is replete with numerous sculptures of lady dancers depicted in various dance movements (karanas) in addition to various deities as well. Another smaller gopuram is seen inside. The sixteen-sided Lingam worshipped as Veerattaneshwarar is Swayambhu (self-manifested).

This temple has numerous inscriptions of the Pallava, Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara dynasties as also some of the Sambuvarayar chieftains. A 9th century inscription of Nripatungavarman Pallava’s reign registers the gift of 570 kalanju of gold by merchants (Nagarattar) for certain offerings to God Thiruveeratanattu Mahadeva. Another epigraph mentions a gift of land to a matha of Vagisha (Appar). A detailed Pandya inscription mentions the order in which lady dancers have to dance before the God.

The sacred tree (Sthala Vriksham) is the Sarakonrai and the sacred tank is Soola Tirtham.