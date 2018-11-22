Home Opinions

Improve your health with a peanutty taste

Peanut butter is the favourite nutritious and delicious snack for many — right from young children to old age people.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Peanut butter is the favourite nutritious and delicious snack for many — right from young children to old age people. It pairs well with everything from fruits to celery. It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and other nutrients, and can also support weight loss. The health benefits of peanut butter are given below.

YOU WILL FEEL FULLER: Peanut butter’s
monounsaturated fat and protein is highly satiating. Having peanut butter either on toast or on
a sandwich, or on an apple for a snack can prevent you from overeating. But, always consume it
in moderation. A good serving size is two tablespoons. You can also creatively use peanut butter into your meals.

REDUCED DIABETES RISK: Eating peanut butter may help reduce the risk of developing diabetes. According to a recent study, consuming one ounce of peanut butter (about two tablespoons) at least five days a week can helps in lowering the risk of developing diabetes by almost 30 per cent.

HIGH IN VALUABLE NUTRIENTS: Peanut butter has protein and is rich in potassium which lowers the risk of high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease. Thus, it plays a vital role in protecting your heart’s health. It also contains fibre which plays a vital role for your bowel health. Its healthy fats and magnesium helps your bones and muscles. It is also rich in vitamin E and antioxidants.

IT BOOSTS YOUR IMMUNITY: The small traces of vitamin B6 and zinc found in the peanut butter act as a good immunity booster for your health. Natural peanut butter is a better option as it contains less sugar and salt. So consuming it on a daily basis can help you with your overall health.
 Now that we have a clear view of the benefits of peanut butter, you can opt for this healthy snack and avoid binging on the unhealthy food items.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp