Improve your health with a peanutty taste

Divya Purushotham By

Peanut butter is the favourite nutritious and delicious snack for many — right from young children to old age people. It pairs well with everything from fruits to celery. It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and other nutrients, and can also support weight loss. The health benefits of peanut butter are given below.

YOU WILL FEEL FULLER: Peanut butter’s

monounsaturated fat and protein is highly satiating. Having peanut butter either on toast or on

a sandwich, or on an apple for a snack can prevent you from overeating. But, always consume it

in moderation. A good serving size is two tablespoons. You can also creatively use peanut butter into your meals.

REDUCED DIABETES RISK: Eating peanut butter may help reduce the risk of developing diabetes. According to a recent study, consuming one ounce of peanut butter (about two tablespoons) at least five days a week can helps in lowering the risk of developing diabetes by almost 30 per cent.

HIGH IN VALUABLE NUTRIENTS: Peanut butter has protein and is rich in potassium which lowers the risk of high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease. Thus, it plays a vital role in protecting your heart’s health. It also contains fibre which plays a vital role for your bowel health. Its healthy fats and magnesium helps your bones and muscles. It is also rich in vitamin E and antioxidants.

IT BOOSTS YOUR IMMUNITY: The small traces of vitamin B6 and zinc found in the peanut butter act as a good immunity booster for your health. Natural peanut butter is a better option as it contains less sugar and salt. So consuming it on a daily basis can help you with your overall health.

Now that we have a clear view of the benefits of peanut butter, you can opt for this healthy snack and avoid binging on the unhealthy food items.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic