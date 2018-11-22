Making a powerful first impression

Rajeev Tamhankar By

First impressions are extremely powerful. As entrepreneurs, we keep meeting and networking with new folks. Just imagine how strong your network would be if you could leave a powerful first impression. Here are four key ingredients for a powerful first impression:

Self-confidence

Anyone feels attracted towards a confident person. More so for business purposes because if an entrepreneur does not sound confident on his own product, there is no reason for anyone else to trust him. Firstly, there are the outside traits: eye contact, good posture, firm handshake, assertiveness...but if that’s all you have to go on, you’re just faking it.At the root of self-confidence is a high sense of personal value which comes from your own belief about who you are and what your value is.

Respect

You must be confident but you also must respect others. Use the person’s name in the conversation when talking to them, listen to what they are saying, wait for your turn to talk. There is a quote that goes as — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Sounds simple enough right? Yes, but you also have to make sure that you have self-confidence and respect.After all, if you’re going to do to them as you would unto yourself, you have to be going right by yourself first.

Curiosity

A little mysterious element about yourself or your business keeps the other person guessing for more. It is like story-telling where you keep discussing about endings and climaxes with your friends if the movie gave something to tickle your brain cells. If you reveal everything about yourself up front, you leave no curiosity in the person’s mind, and curiosity is the first principle of generating interest. So don’t tell everything about yourself, leave a little mystery to create interest.

Importance to one’s time and self

Confidence, respect and curiosity can take you only so far. The rest you need to tide on your self-importance as well. People of high social value are seldom alone and they value their time. This is why when making a first impression, it’s crucial that you end the interaction first (unless it’s just not possible). Either way, show them that you value your time and that you’re not making yourself completely available to someone you just met.

Rajeev Tamhankar

The writer is the founder of TBS Planet Comics, ex-IIT Roorkee, Flipkart, Xiaomi, Limca World Record Holder