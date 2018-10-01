Of kings, contenders and rebels in Karnataka’s theatre of the absurd

Kiran Prakash M S By

Ever thought of the last Assembly election result in Karnataka as a conspiracy by the vengeful voters to see politicians make fools of themselves and derive entertainment at their expense? No. You only think about yourself.

Consider this: The political drama that began in March is still going on, and, at this rate, could soon qualify as one of the longest-running reality shows, the high command willing. And politicians, in spite of their natural cunning and acquired smartness to trick people and fill their own pockets, seem to be behaving like actors in a theatre of the absurd, providing non-stop entertainment.

The election result was such that the leading party ended just short of taking a realistic shot at power (it did, though, to disastrous consequences), the runner-up decided to play kingmaker, and the third best – of only three in the race – took the crown. And, that’s where the fun began. Daily episodes, stories within stories, conspiracies, rebellions that ended with a whimper and occasional twists – it has been an engaging drama. Let’s look at some of the characters in this spectacle.

The king: He wanted the throne desperately, but never – till the results were declared at least – actually expected to sit on it. That’s what made him promise voters the moon. Now, with the weight of the crown bearing down, he faces the daunting reality of having to fulfil those promises. So, the only promise he makes these days is that his rule will last the full term. He will find this one the most difficult to keep.

His deputy: He is there because of his role in appointing the king. Grateful for his new-found importance, he is happy to play along, preferring to keep away from mutinies within his party. He is so content playing his role that it is almost forgotten which side he belongs to.

Commander-in-chief: He gathered and managed resources to put the ruling team in place. Though happy with his position, he is keen to be king one day. His ambitions, and machinations, are a reason for the recent troubles in his party. But, that will not stop him. For, the man is such.

King’s brother: Powerful, pushy and crafty, as you would expect from one who belongs to the king’s own family. His influence cannot be missed and is the reason the current set-up appears like a family affair.

King’s father: He has achieved his goal of making a king of his son, but is never far from the thick of things. His stamp on governance is obvious but not that you can track it to him, and steps in when required.

Ex-king, now adviser: He may have lost the throne but not his clout. Resented by the king’s family, he likes to keep the king guessing on his moves. The challenge is to keep himself relevant in the ever-changing scenario. The king may not want him in his court, but can’t survive without him either.

Ministers, courtiers and jesters: Many of them leaders in their own right, but reduced to playing side-roles, with some providing the essential comic relief. Many have got accustomed to the changed situation but some are still grumbling.

The high command: Mostly a faceless voice, but sometimes operates through characters that briefly appear on stage. Steps in every now and then, but not before the situation worsens, to fix niggles threatening the ruling dispensation.

Rebels and dissidents: There are several, and from different regions – Belagavi to Bengaluru to Mysuru. Their screen names in the end-credit will go as Troublemaker 1, Dissident 2, etc… While their names don’t matter, their actions keep the drama going. And, as the show goes on, more make an appearance.

The contender: The veteran of many wars is not done yet, and keeps trying to take the throne, despite many embarrassing failures. Several of the plots hatched to dethrone the king are credited to his ambition to wear the crown one last time. Last heard, his side wants him to stop trying. But will he?

His team: It’s never sure whether they are with him. Many see themselves occupying the throne and that’s why the opposition camp itself is never short of intrigues, adding twists to the main plot.

Amid all this drama, two things stand out. One, whatever is happening, the main motive is selfish interests of some individuals and groups. Two, the opposition group has probably lost the will and courage for an open and direct fight, preferring instead behind-the-scenes scheming. This drama could go on for some more time. You can’t blame the voters even if it’s a conspiracy. They are entitled to their share of entertainment. It’s the least they can hope to get from the leaders they elected.

Kiran Prakash M S

Resident Editor, Bengaluru

Email: kiranprakash@newindianexpress.com