Marathi carvings on this temple

In the heart of Tindivanam town is an ancient Vishnu temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha.

In the heart of Tindivanam town is an ancient Vishnu temple dedicated to Lakshmi Narasimha. According to tradition, this place was once known by the Sanskrit name, Tintilivanam as it was a forest of tamarind trees (tintili is tamarind; and vanam is forest). The name later changed to Dindivanam.

This east-facing temple has a five-tier gopurama on entering which the spacious maha-mandapa can be seen. To the left of this mandapa is a small sanctum for Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar) with the image of Yoga Narasimha at the rear. Inside the maha-mandapam and in front of the main shrine is a small sanctum for Lakshmi Hayagriva and one for Vishnu Durga next to it. In this mandapa is also enshrined Venugopala Svami flanked by Rukmini and Satyabhama and another sanctum for Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman.

The main deity of stone enshrined in the sanctum Lakshmi Narasimha.  Lakshmi is seated on the left lap, holding a lotus in the left hand and the right hand around Narasimha.The processional deity is a rare form of Lakshmi Narasimha with Mahalakshmi seated on the left lap of Narasimha with hands in anjali hasta (palms pressed together) and not in the usual form of having the right hand around Narasimha and left hand holding a lotus.

There is a rare image of Hanuman with four hands (Chaturbhuja Hanuman) holding Sankha and Chakra in this temple. Goddess Lakshmi worshipped here as Kanakavalli Thayar. Also in worship are Andal shrine and Yoga Anjaneya.

Several inscriptions have been found here. The first, dated 1512 AD belongs to the reign of the Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadeva Raya recording a gift of land. Other inscriptions belong to Achyuta Raya and Sadasiva Raya, also of the Vijayanagara era. An inscription in the Marathi language dated 1632 AD is seen here.

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

