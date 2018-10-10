Meet the fifth member of our family

Menaka Raman By

Well, we are a family of five now. That’s right, I gave in to months of whining, begging and pleading and two weeks ago we welcomed a baby boy into our hearts and homes. After years of saying ‘No way, Jose’ and ‘Don’t look at me if you want another one’, I crumbled. I’m not sure exactly what made me give in. I think I was just tired when I said yes. Or maybe I thought they were asking if they could have another bagel. I guess it was inevitable. After I realised what I had said yes to, I figured why not do it now, when I’m on this side of forty and can still bend down and pick up teething toys.

Since it all happened so quickly, I didn’t really have the time to get my head around the fact that we were going to have a child in the house again. I hardly had time to prepare myself for the onslaught. Who was it that said, ‘One kid is hard, two are triple the work, but with a third child things are on autopilot?’ That the new arrival just slides right into the existing household routine. That they’re hardly any work at all. I beg to differ. This boy has thrown our lives off kilter.

Gone is my quiet, morning cup of coffee. Gone are my yoga classes and morning runs. Gone is the deep, uninterrupted sleep I have grown accustomed to in these last few years. I find my life now set to another being’s poop and pee time, feeding schedules and demands to be entertained. I’d forgotten how tiring it can be to live your life to someone else’s needs. Some people did warn me though how this time things might be different. But I brushed it off and said ‘Hey! I’ve had two boys already. What’s one more? I’m strong enough for this.’ I also passed out at 8 pm from exhaustion on day 2.

Mom brain has returned and I’ve been forgetting appointments, tuition class timings and calls and making excuses that I’m sure no one believes. One day, I wondered what the terrible smell in the house was till I realised it was me. I’d forgotten to take a shower.

How are the kids taking the new arrival, you ask? Well, Thing 1 is smitten, caring and overjoyed that his new brother isn’t interested in his toys (just you wait). Thing 2 has realised that he is no longer the smallest and cutest person in the house and has turned into an attention seeking diva.

My husband is constantly watching me, wondering when the complete meltdown will happen. Today, tomorrow, next month? A part of me is glad that the element of suspense is keeping him on his toes. And helpful.

And what does baby think of all of us? I think he’s completely aware that we’re there to do his bidding. And why wouldn’t we? He’s small, handsome and smart as a whip. Clearly takes after my side of the family. You know which side of the family those cushion chewing, sofa peeing tendencies have been inherited from right? Dear Reader, we got a dog.

