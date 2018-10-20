Keep your organs clean and healthy with yogurt

Divya Purushoham By

Yogurt is a popular dairy product which is made by the bacterial fermentation of the milk. It has been consumed by humans for more than hundreds of years. The bacteria used to make yogurt are called as ‘yogurt cultures’, which ferment lactose, the natural sugar found in milk. This process produces lactic acid, a substance that causes milk proteins to curdle, giving yogurt its unique flavour and texture. It is nutritious and consuming it regularly boosts several aspects for your health. Though yogurt and curd are both probiotics, their preparation methods differ. Yogurt has a very long history of being valued by many people particularly those affected with gastro-intestinal problems. So, consume yogurt daily and enjoy its health benefits.

TREATS DANDRUFF

Dandruff is a common problem which is faced by many youngsters. It can be avoided with the topical use of yogurt. What you need is half a cup of yogurt. Massage the yogurt onto your scalp. Let it rest for 20 minutes, and rinse with a mild shampoo. One of the main causes of dandruff is fungus. A fungal infection can make the scalp produce flaky skin. Yogurt, which is a natural antifungal agent, helps remove all signs of dandruff.

HELPS IN BODY BUILDING

Yogurt is a great source of protein and calcium, which are essential nutrients for body building. The protein in yogurt reduces the loss of muscle mass and boosts muscle growth. Yogurt works great as a post-workout snack as well. It offers the essential carbohydrates and protein that your body needs for muscle repair.

BOOSTS DIGESTIVE SYSTEM

It contains a multitude of live cultured bacteria such as the Lactobacillus, Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium. These probiotics helps in relieving bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. Thus, yogurt helps in stimulating the microflora in the bowel and allows smooth peristaltic processes.

SUPPORTS WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

It notably contains a high amount of protein, with an average of about six grams for every 100-gram serving, approximately depending upon the production technique. Protein promotes your overall metabolism. Getting enough protein is crucial in appetite control, as it boosts the production of certain hormones that signal fullness. Hence, it decreases your caloric intake that is in weight loss.

PROMOTES BONE HEALTH

Calcium and vitamin D deficiencies are the two main culprits of osteoporosis. Dairy products are good sources of calcium. Yogurt, however, has a combination of calcium and vitamin D, as well as other key nutrients for promoting bone health such as phosphorus, potassium, and protein. Together, these vitamins, minerals and nutrients increase bone density and prevent osteoporosis.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic