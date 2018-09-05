Don’t do this: trim your own bangs

Saumya R Chawla By

If you’ve been following me and know my work, you know that I recently went through a big hair change (face-framing bangs) and that I often send photos of Alexa Chung to friends when I’m bored — she has the best hair and you cannot sue me. Anyway, so what they don’t tell you about the bangs is that they require a ton of upkeep… by that I mean regular blow outs, bang-trims, and a shrine dedicated to the Hair Gods.

My head started feeling particularly heavy the other day. The tips of my bang-hair stringy, like they were creepy-crawling on my forehead and inside of my brain, akin to a creepy-crawly Manson family member. “This stuff has to go,” I said to myself once, and repeated over and over. Also, I was washing down a meal with a few glasses on wine, further elevating my tendency to act rather impulsively.

So began the story of how I trimmed my own fringe with minimal hair technician equipment, and as a result have them tied up in cute waterfall braids till it grows out. Sure, if I was more grounded and/or had less wine, I’d have probably just made an appointment at the salon like a normal person. Though it’s important to understand that I’d had plenty of practice on Barbies and My Little Ponies with tiny craft scissors from when I was little; and the former wouldn’t have made for a particularly fun story.

Point being: I might not be a pro at it, but I do essentially have 21 years of experience, and you can definitely reach out to me if you’re looking for a fresh start in terms of a slightly questionable haircut executed by yours truly.

You don’t need too many things: sharp scissors or garden shears (teehee), paper towels, a fine-toothed comb, wine (optional), courage (also optional; though necessary if you don’t have wine), hair pins and ties (to wear your hair up later if/when you regret decision).

The first snip is really the hardest, so dampen your hair and ensure that you hit about an inch below where your “desired” length is. It’ll get shorter when you “even” the rest of your layers out, and when it dries up. (FYI: these words are in quotes because they are relative.) Pin the rest of your hair up in combed sections, bring to your chin and get chopping.

You also want to make sure that you never cut straight across EVER. Hold the scissors vertically, and cut up short quick snips into the hair. You know, like how they do at the fancy places.

An optional final step is to panic, drink more wine, frantically call your salon up for an appointment… and maybe evenCchawla

