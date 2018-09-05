Home Opinions

Don’t do this: trim your own bangs

My head started feeling particularly heavy the other day.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

If you’ve been following me and know my work, you know that I recently went through a big hair change (face-framing bangs) and that I often send photos of Alexa Chung to friends when I’m bored — she has the best hair and you cannot sue me. Anyway, so what they don’t tell you about the bangs is that they require a ton of upkeep… by that I mean regular blow outs, bang-trims, and a shrine dedicated to the Hair Gods.

My head started feeling particularly heavy the other day. The tips of my bang-hair stringy, like they were creepy-crawling on my forehead and inside of my brain, akin to a creepy-crawly Manson family member. “This stuff has to go,” I said to myself once, and repeated over and over. Also, I was washing down a meal with a few glasses on wine, further elevating my tendency to act rather impulsively.

So began the story of how I trimmed my own fringe with minimal hair technician equipment, and as a result have them tied up in cute waterfall braids till it grows out. Sure, if I was more grounded and/or had less wine, I’d have probably just made an appointment at the salon like a normal person. Though it’s important to understand that I’d had plenty of practice on Barbies and My Little Ponies with tiny craft scissors from when I was little; and the former wouldn’t have made for a particularly fun story.

Point being: I might not be a pro at it, but I do essentially have 21 years of experience, and you can definitely reach out to me if you’re looking for a fresh start in terms of a slightly questionable haircut executed by yours truly.

You don’t need too many things: sharp scissors or garden shears (teehee), paper towels, a fine-toothed comb, wine (optional), courage (also optional; though necessary if you don’t have wine), hair pins and ties (to wear your hair up later if/when you regret decision).

The first snip is really the hardest, so dampen your hair and ensure that you hit about an inch below where your “desired” length is. It’ll get shorter when you “even” the rest of your layers out, and when it dries up. (FYI: these words are in quotes because they are relative.) Pin the rest of your hair up in combed sections, bring to your chin and get chopping.

You also want to make sure that you never cut straight across EVER. Hold the scissors vertically, and cut up short quick snips into the hair. You know, like how they do at the fancy places.

An optional final step is to panic, drink more wine, frantically call your salon up for an appointment… and maybe evenCchawla

Saumya R Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age