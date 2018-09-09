Home Opinions

Insider - out

One of his predecessors, APJ Abdul Kalam, made a career out of the post-presidency lecture tour; Pranab Mukherjee is just about beginning.

Published: 09th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab turns teacher

One of his predecessors, APJ Abdul Kalam, made a career out of the post-presidency lecture tour; Pranab Mukherjee is just about beginning. The former President has taken up a threemonth teaching assignment in the IIM-A, from this month onwards. The area on which Mukherjee will be sharing his expertise with the management students is policy planning. That’s seems to be right up his street.

Next Prez

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu just completed one year in office with the release of a coffee-table book on his life as VP. The PM unveiled the edition in a packed Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of the entire political galaxy, ex-PM Manmohan Singh included. Talking about the next president may be too early. In the new annexe that’s come up inside the sprawling vice presidential residence, there is a photo gallery of all the previouz VPs.

What does it reveal: VPs became presidents in batches of three. Like the first VP, S Radhakrishnan, Zakir Husain and VV Giri went on to became President of India. The next three—GS Pathak, BD Jatti, Mohammad Hidayatullah—failed to make it to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Curiously, this quirky pattern continues. With Hamid Ansari, a batch of three is over. Hence Naidu stands a fair chance of elevation. Does it also hold a prediction for 2019?

Correction of blunder?

It’s raining book releases in Luytens Delhi. Whoever is anyone to reckon with has written a look back account or two. Well, these occasions, if the person is prominent enough, create headlines, on the book and the panel discussions thereof.

The most interesting, however, was what transpired at Kapil Sibal’s book release. Erstwhile BJPman who recently joined TMC, Chandan Mitra put forth, “a regional” satrap stands a fair chance of claiming the PM’s chair in 2019, obviously implying his new leader Mamata Banerjee. To which Sitaram Yechury quipped: “Oh, you mean (we should) correct a historic blunder”. The CPM was accused of committing one for not supporting a Bengali for the PM’s post!

Kailash Yatra

Those who were of the view that Rahul Gandhi made a blunder by going on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the midst of election season, can think twice. It’s a very well thought out message from the Gandhi family to the silent masses, who were entertaining doubts about the spiritual/religious leanings of the family. Even the release of the photographs was in a manner to catch maximum eyeballs. Hence Rahul’s self-portraits and group photos were put out last. Nature and Kailash took precedence.

Santwana Bhattacharya

The author is Political Editor,

TNIE. Email: santwana@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality