This herbal tea is best  to put you to sleep

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Chamomile is a herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. It has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy for several health conditions. To make chamomile tea, the flowers are dried and then infused into hot water. Many people enjoy chamomile tea as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea and for its earthy, somewhat sweet taste. Furthermore, chamomile tea is loaded with antioxidants that may play a role in lowering your risk of several diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Chamomile has properties that may aid sleep and digestion, as well. It has several health benefits.

HEALTH BENEFITS IMPROVES SLEEP QUALITY

Chamomile tea has some unique properties that may benefit the quality of your sleep. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleep and reduce insomnia, or the chronic inability to sleep. So it is better to have this tea post your dinner.

IMPROVES SKIN HEALTH

It helps in curing skin irritations and skin conditions such as eczema due to anti- inflammatory and anti – oxidant rich nature. It can also significantly improves healing and lessen the appearance of blemishes and wrinkles on the face. It also helps in eliminating oxidative stress and boosting the immune response. Thus it makes the wonders for your skin.

ANTI-SPASMODIC, ANTI-INFLAMMATORY

The strong antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea are highly effective in treating stomach and intestinal cramps. Consuming this tea regularly also helps to get rid of problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), nausea, muscle spasms, stomach flu, and gastroenteritis.

RELIEVES STRESS AND ANXIETY

One of the most popular uses of Chamomile tea is in the treatment of stress and anxiety. After a long day at work, the warm, soothing nature of this tea can help increase the levels of serotonin and melatonin in your body. These hormones can successfully eliminate stress and worry. It also provides instant relief from migraines and headaches. It also helps in slowing down your mind and eliminating the classic symptoms of anxiety.

MANAGE DIABETES

Recent research has shown that chamomile tea can be useful for people suffering from diabetes. It helps in lowering blood sugar levels and regulating the amount of insulin in the blood, the powerful organic chemicals in it helps to eliminate massive drops and spikes in blood sugar level.

Chamomile tea is very safe to drink, and many people enjoy drinking it for its delicious taste and comforting aroma and health benefits. Even though it has several health benefits, it should be taken in moderation like one cup per day. And there is no proper research for recommending Chamomile tea for pregnant women

and children.